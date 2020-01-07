Mom Still Fighting After Judge Rules Hospital Can Take 11-Month-Old Off Life Support

Under Texas's "10-day law," medical facilities are permitted to withdraw treatment if the patient is in an “irreversible condition," according to Fox News. In this case, Tinslee's doctors told her mother that there was a low chance her daughter would ever recover, and that she is only suffering by being kept alive. However, the Lewis family strongly believes that Tinslee has a shot -- if they can find another hospital where she can be transferred.



"I just don’t think that what they’re doing to my baby is [right], because she’s not brain dead," Trinity told CBS DFW at the time. "She’s there. And she has overcome so much I know she’ll be OK this time."



In a statement issued at the time, the hospital claimed that Tinslee was beyond care:



"Cook Children’s has made heroic efforts to treat Tinslee’s condition, all while being very transparent with her family regarding her poor prognosis. Despite those extraordinary efforts, Tinslee’s condition has not improved. At the request of Tinslee’s family, we have reached out to nearly 20 facilities across the country to see if any would be willing to accept Tinslee as a patient.

"To maintain the delicate balance necessary to sustain Tinslee’s life, and to prevent her from pulling out the lines that are connected to the ventilator, doctors have had to keep her constantly paralyzed and sedated. Tinslee may sometimes appear alert and moving, [but] her movements are the result of being weaned off of the paralyzing drugs. We believe Tinslee is reacting in pain when she’s not sedated and paralyzed."