I Gave Birth While in a Coma Thanks To the Flu After My Doctor Didn't Believe Me

I called my family, who had just gotten home from visiting me, and shared the good news. We were elated! My mom and dad drove me home and bought me a cheeseburger on the way, of which I could only eat about two bites. When I got home, my dad and husband carried me up the flight of stairs, and I couldn’t wait to begin the rapid process of strength-building. Being back with my little boys would heal me.



Once I was home, everything felt so surreal. I was overjoyed to be home with my family, to be free from the loneliness of the hospital. Had I really lost an entire month? My kids were jarred from such a long separation and sudden reunion with their mother, my husband was eager for things to return to normal (as was I), and I had a one-month old baby to start bonding with. I had hoped I would be able to re-lactate and nurse him. I had heard stories of women building up their milk supply after a long period of not nursing, and even of a woman who had never had a baby training her body to lactate. After the first day home from the hospital, I understood given how much radiation I had received in the many x-rays on my lungs, all of the medicines I had received, and my degree of weakness, it would be unhealthy for me to force my body to give even more of my already limited strength and energy to milk production, not to mention the risks of exposing my new baby to the radiation and drugs still in my system. I needed to focus on healing myself, and it was the right decision. I do think bonding was harder, but our long separation and my emotional resistance due to trauma had more to do with it than bottle feeding.

