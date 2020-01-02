I Gave Birth While in a Coma Thanks To the Flu After My Doctor Didn't Believe Me

Tess Frame
In late February of 2019, at 34 weeks pregnant with my third baby boy, I fell ill with the flu. Because of my pregnancy, I was especially vulnerable. My uterus was crowding my lungs, which meant although I was coughing almost constantly, I wasn’t able to effectively work the fluid out. Within a couple days, I had pulled a muscle in my abdomen. It sent such a splitting pain down my enormous belly every time I coughed, so I started suppressing the coughing.
Each day, I’d think I’d start seeing the turnaround eventually, because that’s how it always goes when you get sick. You rest, you drink water, and you get better, right?
I went to urgent care on day five thinking they would give me antibiotics or some other medication.
I was rushed in for an emergency C-section, put under general anesthesia and intubated.
My husband managed this incredibly difficult time with so much grace.
Due to the small size of the hospital we had gone to, I had been transferred to a larger one with better equipment.
Being in a coma, particularly after having a baby, is extremely violating.
As I woke, my "dreams" transitioned to reality, and at first believed I had been hospitalized for multiple rapes.
The procedure was done, and I woke up the following day not knowing what had happened, only to discover I was completely unable to talk.
I was so weak I could barely lift my pillow to make myself more comfortable.
I fed him a bottle and smelled his skin, and cried while Alison Krauss sang ‘Baby Mine’ in the background.
That night, the ENT came and removed it, and I was able to speak again.
I was discharged finally with no medical equipment required except a walker to assist me around the house.
Of course, the general anxiety and absence of their mother did affect my other kids.
