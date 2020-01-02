Mom Arrested After 9-Month-Old Drowns in the Bathtub While She Napped

Police responded to a call at Clifford's house around 11:30 a.m. the day Cameron died.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder shared that the mom put her child in the tub with the water running around 11 a.m and left the bathroom, according to WPTV. "Allegedly, she just left the water trickling, intending to come back. Instead of coming back, she went to sleep," Snyder said.



The boy's 30-year-old father, Shawn Stewart Davis, had also been sleeping in the home when Clifford left their son in the bathrub.

Clifford found Cameron face down in the tub. Authorities think a ball blocked the drain opening and allowed the tub to fill with water.

“When she came back, she found the baby, what they described as blue,” Snyder explained during a press conference. “Obviously the child drowned.”

Clifford told deputies that she thought she told her husband their son was alone in the tub and that she might have fallen asleep, according to TCPalm. The couple's other two children -- both younger than 4 -- were also at home at the time.

“Obviously a 9-month-old alone in a bathtub could be prevented,” the sheriff said. “It’s very suspicious.”

