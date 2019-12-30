Mom Tries To Help Parents With This Target Return Tip, But It Has People Seriously Divided

Caamano, who often shares shopping deals on Facebook, teased her post by asking parents if they wanted to save on kids' clothes.

Naturally, that perked a lot of ears up.

"Most of you don’t know!" her post continued. "Target’s Cat & Jack line has a 1-year quality guarantee!"

Hmm. She's right -- we're willing to bet not many parents know that.

But here's where things get a bit sticky with Caamano's shopping practices:

"When one of the kids rips their pants months after I bought them, I simply bring them back for a full refund. I walk to the kids section, pick out a brand new pair (often a size larger) and I’m on my way with a brand new pair of pants for free!"

(Ahem.)

Caamano insisted that the whole operation was a total breeze, too:

"You just need to show customer service the original receipt. I keep my Target receipts in the back of my wallet. Or somewhere safe with the tags so I don’t lose them. Just match up the numbers on the clothing tag to the numbers on the receipt. Voila! I just walk up and say, 'I’d like to return these under the Cat & Jack warranty.' Never an issue."