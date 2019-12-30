Mom Tries To Help Parents With This Target Return Tip, But It Has People Seriously Divided

-
Caamano, who often shares shopping deals on Facebook, teased her post by asking parents if they wanted to save on kids' clothes.
Naturally, that perked a lot of ears up.
"Most of you don’t know!" her post continued. "Target’s Cat & Jack line has a 1-year quality guarantee!"
Hmm. She's right -- we're willing to bet not many parents know that.
But here's where things get a bit sticky with Caamano's shopping practices:
"When one of the kids rips their pants months after I bought them, I simply bring them back for a full refund. I walk to the kids section, pick out a brand new pair (often a size larger) and I’m on my way with a brand new pair of pants for free!"
(Ahem.)
Caamano insisted that the whole operation was a total breeze, too:
"You just need to show customer service the original receipt. I keep my Target receipts in the back of my wallet. Or somewhere safe with the tags so I don’t lose them. Just match up the numbers on the clothing tag to the numbers on the receipt. Voila! I just walk up and say, 'I’d like to return these under the Cat & Jack warranty.' Never an issue."
There were plenty of parents who gave Caamano's post the thumbs up, thanking her for sharing her clever tip.
"Love Cat and Jack clothing for my kids," wrote one mom. "This is awesome to know!"
"I wonder if it is the same if they shrink?" added another. "My issue is that the kids pants shrink and I don't put them in the dryer and wash in cold water. I have gone through so many pairs that my kids wear once and I pass them along because they can't wear them again."
Others weighed in with similar "schemes" of their own.
"My friend always did that at Shopko and then gave the new pants to my son as her son outgrew his!" one woman wrote. "It was so nice of her when I was a struggling single mom!"
The annoyance of watching kids rip, stain, outgrow, and essentially tear through their clothing almost as fast as you buy it for them is a struggle many parents know well. Still, something about Caamano's methods didn't sit well with a lot of other parents.
Many took issue with the questionable morals at the center of Caamano's scheme.
This is 'stealing' from the company!" one mom shot back. "Yes, if there is a problem with item that is different story. BUT, it sounds to me, like you all are a bunch of cheap a--es!"
"Glad you think this is morally right," another person wrote. "Might be a part of why prices are high in those stores!! At least admit when you get a larger size that might be like lying!!"
"GREAT that Target has this policy," one more chimed in. "Sad that people always try to work the system ... hopefully they will be strict on the trade and make people return for SAME SIZE ONLY. This in the long run only cost[s] the consumer more by prices going up."
Indeed, a lot of people called out how "working the system" this way doesn't wind up serving the consumer in the end -- especially considering the current state of the retail industry, where even major brands are shuttering under financial constraints (ahem Toys 'R' Us).
In fact, plenty of Facebook users noted how other brands who once did this -- such as L.L. Bean and Sears -- haven't fared well.
"This is what Sears used to do and now Sears are closing nationwide and almost gone," one person noted. "How is this fair for the retailer who provides jobs to our local communities? Then we cry when businesses close and job losses are at an all time high. Do the economy a favor and don't do this."
They sure have a point. According to MoneyWise, the number of store closings and bankruptcies reached new heights in 2019, which saw the most retail store closings than any other year on record. And if you don't believe that, consider this: Forever 21, Walgreens, Dressbarn, GameStop, Gap, and other major retail chains shut down more than 9,300 stores in 2019, the outlet reported.
That's certainly nothing to scoff at.
In the end, Caamano was unfazed by her critics.
"This should help hard working families that would benefit from [it]," she replied to one person's comment. "That’s the point at the end of the day."
Still, not everyone's so sure that is the point.
"I think if there’s a defect, it’s fine," one mom told her. "If they’re worn out and torn from daily wear or you size up after wearing for a while, that is stealing. Abigail is the reason policies like that go away. Taking advantage of a good thing."
