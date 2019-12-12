Parents Share Urgent Warnings After Popular Toy Sends Multiple Kids to the ER

If your kids had the L.O.L. Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper on their holiday wish list this year, they're far from alone. The popular toy, which costs $99 at retailers such as Walmart and Target, was a big hit this year in homes across the country. But if your kid was lucky enough to score one from Santa, you might want to be aware of a major safety concern parents have issued on Facebook: Kids are accidentally getting their fingers trapped in the glamper -- and it's resulted in multiple ER visits and calls to paramedics.
An urgent warning about the safety concern was posted Thursday on Facebook by Georgia mom Rae Romiieer.
The post includes an image of the toy, as well as several screenshots of warning posts made by parents across Facebook.
"FYI if you've purchased the LOL Glamper, beware that your child's finger can get stuck in this ridiculous hole used to open the camper," read one post by Emilie Staiger. "After 45 minutes we were able to get her finger out. Merry Christmas!"
An image of Staiger's daughter shows her daughter's pained expression as she sits on the living room floor with her finger stuck inside the glamper.
Many more parents are leaving comments on the LOL Surprise Facebook page itself.
"My daughter received the lol glamper for Christmas," one mom wrote on the page. "Unfortunately like so many other children, her finger got stuck inside of the bottom button release. This child who was so excited to play with this toy now will not go near it. This is something that needs to be addressed immediately."
"My daughter got her finger caught in it tonight and I had to call 911," another mom shared. "After an hour they had to cut the camper to get her finger free."
One commenter called out the fact that the packaging actually includes a special key, which is supposed to be used to open the glamper (instead of using a finger). Still, the fact that the toy includes such an obvious safety risk is certainly cause for concern.
Many parents urged the toy manufacturer to recall the glamper, or at least issue a replacement part to prevent further injuries.
"The product needs to be recalled," one woman commented on the LOL Surprise Facebook page Thursday. "Read the multiple claims below of children and parents being injured and how the company won't address this. They also refuse to do anything without a receipt and the purchase being more than 30 days old."
On Friday, the brand's parent company, MGA Entertainment, finally responded to the complaints.
"We are deeply saddened to see the images and comments on the L.O.L. Surprise! Glamper," the post read. "We have heard you and are issuing a product safety notice. ... Our fans and customers are our number one priority!"
Customers can direct their safety concerns to the manufacturer's website, where the customer service team can assist them in getting a replacement van, which has been modified to prevent the risk of further injuries.
Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder for MGA Entertainment, issued the following statement in response to the issue:
"I am extremely upset to hear about our fans’ negative experience with the L.O.L. Surprise! Glamper. Safety is a top priority when we develop our products, which must pass third-party toy testing and all applicable safety requirements before they’re shipped to retailers. I take any concerns where injury is involved very seriously."
Larian did note that there is a caution sticker on the glamper and that "the product was fully compliant as originally sold," but explained that the company has taken the extra step to redesign the button mechanism in "an abundance of care."
This isn't the only controversy that MGA has had to respond to this holiday season.
The other involved several popular L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls manufactured by the company.
Some parents were not happy to see that the company was making male character dolls with anatomically correct genitalia, according to Fox Business. Earlier this month, however, MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian hit back, defending the decision.
“Human beings are anatomically correct,” Larian said on the FOX Business show The Claman Countdown. “I think we've got to teach our children from an early age about their body parts. I see nothing wrong with that.”
"Yes, our boy characters are anatomically correct," an Instagram post from the brand stated. "We embrace all body styles, shapes, colors and anatomy -- we support a world of #inclusivity and #noshame! We want all of our fans to feel included in our brand, because there’s room for everyone to sit with us."
Although many parents seemed satisfied by that response, others still raised an eyebrow over why the girl characters didn't seem to be made with the same level of detail.
In the meantime, parents are continuing to message MGA about their glamper concerns, and one dad has even made a helpful YouTube tutorial.
YouTube user Augusto Nucci uploaded a video December 14 explaining how to get a child's finger free, should it become stuck in the glamper.
"My daughter’s finger got stuck on the LOL Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper for about 20 minutes of freakout," Nucci wrote in the video description. "Hopefully this video helps you get it out without further damage or trauma. 0% lols."
