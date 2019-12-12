Parents Share Urgent Warnings After Popular Toy Sends Multiple Kids to the ER

"My daughter received the lol glamper for Christmas," one mom wrote on the page. "Unfortunately like so many other children, her finger got stuck inside of the bottom button release. This child who was so excited to play with this toy now will not go near it. This is something that needs to be addressed immediately."

"My daughter got her finger caught in it tonight and I had to call 911," another mom shared. "After an hour they had to cut the camper to get her finger free."

One commenter called out the fact that the packaging actually includes a special key, which is supposed to be used to open the glamper (instead of using a finger). Still, the fact that the toy includes such an obvious safety risk is certainly cause for concern.

