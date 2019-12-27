5-Year-Old With Autism Who Vanished on Christmas Found Dead in Pond by Grandma's House

Beau had been playing outside in the yard Wednesday afternoon when his family suddenly realized he'd gone missing.

Beau was wearing a jacket, boots, and dinosaur pajamas when he became lost in the Six Lakes area, which sits about 56 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the Detroit News.

“The belief is he wandered away from the house but nobody knows which direction he left from his yard,” Michigan State Police Lt. David Cope told People magazine during the search. At the time of Beau's disappearance, Cope said that they unfortunately knew few other details about his whereabouts.



“Any 5-year-old is probably scared, but we don’t know if he is hunkering down hiding or moving,” he said. “We want to find him as quick as we can.”

