5-Year-Old With Autism Who Vanished on Christmas Found Dead in Pond by Grandma's House

The body of a 5-year-old boy with autism has been discovered just one day after he suddenly went missing. Beau Brennan Belson was last seen on Christmas Day in Montcalm County, Michigan. But less than 24 hours later, after an extensive search party set out on foot looking for him, the little boy was found dead in a pond not far from his grandmother's home.
Beau had been playing outside in the yard Wednesday afternoon when his family suddenly realized he'd gone missing.
Beau was wearing a jacket, boots, and dinosaur pajamas when he became lost in the Six Lakes area, which sits about 56 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the Detroit News.
“The belief is he wandered away from the house but nobody knows which direction he left from his yard,” Michigan State Police Lt. David Cope told People magazine during the search. At the time of Beau's disappearance, Cope said that they unfortunately knew few other details about his whereabouts.
“Any 5-year-old is probably scared, but we don’t know if he is hunkering down hiding or moving,” he said. “We want to find him as quick as we can.”
A desperate search for Beau continued for the next 24 hours, combing far and wide for the small boy.
More than 1,000 volunteers came together on Christmas Eve to look for the boy, after his family reported the boy missing to Michigan police, according to Cope. The extensive search party included multiple state troopers, three K-9 units, experienced search and rescue teams, helicopter and drone support, and hundreds of community members.
However, the search came to a tragic end Thursday, when the little boy's body was found.
“Unfortunately, he was found in a pond, and he’s no longer with us,” Michigan State Police First Lt. Kevin Sweeney explained in a press conference Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
It's not clear how exactly Beau died, but Cope told the Detroit News that the weather might have played a role.
“Of course, temperatures did dip down close to freezing last night,” Cope said. “Any person, regardless of age, you don’t want them being alone in the wilderness for several hours at a time, especially in the 30-degree weather range.”
WFSA reported that a thorough death investigation will be conducted to answer more questions about the little boy's untimely death and what may have happened in those final hours.
