Mom Includes Murdered Boy in Heartbreaking Christmas Photos as Important Holiday Reminder

Speaking with CafeMom, Cassandra says that she had been home with Colton and her 9-year-old daughter, Camryn, when her estranged husband, Christopher Miller, suddenly broke in.

"[Christopher] came to my house that day to murder all three of us," she shares. "My son Colton lost his life while he was sleeping at the hands of his monstrous father."



Christopher allegedly brutally beat Cassandra and her daughter before shooting Colton nine times while he napped, according to an October 25 post on Colton's Legacy, a Facebook page she created to honor her son's life.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family, which has since been closed, explained that Miller barged into the home "with a smile on his face" and told his family, "Are you all ready to die today? We're all dying today!"

He beat Cassandra until he thought she was dead, as well as beating Camryn and trying to strangle her, although she managed to escape and run for help, according to Colton's Legacy Facebook page. Miller then shot Colton before he turned the gun on himself and ended his life, Patch reported.

Even now, months later, the pain from that day is still fresh.

"In a way Camryn and I died that day in our home with Colton," Cassandra tells us. "We will never be the same people after surviving a domestic attack like this."