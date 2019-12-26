Mom Includes Murdered Boy in Heartbreaking Christmas Photos as Important Holiday Reminder

Cassandra Tanner-Miller has survived the worst of what life could have thrown at her -- from domestic abuse to the tragic death of her 18-month-old son Colton at the hands of her estranged husband. But now, the Plainfield, Illinois, mom is commemorating her son's life with a series of heartbreaking Christmas photos, and she's speaking out on behalf of all parents who are grieving during the holidays.
Cassandra's world completely fell apart on September 21, 2019.
Originally, Cassandra had plans to do a family photo shoot in October, but after the attack she decide to take a different course.
For the grieving mother, Christmas 2019 was a painful reminder of everything she's lost.
But most of all, Cassandra says she mourns the loss of her own daughter's innocence.
"My daughter's grief is hard, and I wish I could wave a magical wand over her and take away the sadness," she explains. "She is still just a child herself, so Christmas for her still has magic from Santa in it, yet this ever-looming darkness of [the death of] her best friend Colton, her baby brother."
She continues, "Christmas to my whole family this year is more about going through the motions because we still have to live for Camryn and for Colton. The grief as a mother I feel this time of year is one that rips into your soul at every moment that you aren’t completely overwhelmed by activities or chores that you give yourself to stay busy so your mind doesn’t have a chance to wander. But when you slow down from going 100 mph to 90 mph the sadness hits like a freight train."
Cassandra says that for most grieving parents, the holiday season can make it even harder to create a new sense of "normal."
The heartfelt holiday photos offer Cassandra a new way to stay connected to her son.
