Creative UPS Driver Saves Christmas for Parents by Hiding 4-Year-Old's Special Gift

The parents posted the video on social media, as a way to thank Satkin for his helpful actions.

They also thanked him in person the next time they saw the UPS driver, who admitted he had no idea he was even being recorded -- he just knew that if he didn't hide that box, the holiday would be a little less special.

"It makes it even so much cooler that no one's watching and he's doing an act of kindness just because," Megan explained. "It's amazing that he did that for us."



A statement from UPS explained that Satkin's quick thinking is all part of the job UPS drivers strive to do well each and every day.

"UPS drivers are trained to deliver packages in a way that keeps them out of sight as much as possible," a company representative noted in a statement. "Sometimes they need to get creative, especially when making deliveries such as this one for the holidays."

And oh, how thankful we are when they do!