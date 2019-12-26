Adorable Grandpa Buys Bus So He Drive His 10 Grandkids To School Every Morning

Scrawled across the side of the mini school bus are the words "Grandfather Express" -- the name of the grandpa's new whip.

According to CNN, Hayes staged a surprise reveal this week, at his home in Gladstone, Oregon, which is just south of Portland. And let's just say, it was a big hit.



"When they saw it, they were just ecstatic," Hayes told the outlet.

Five of his grandchildren currently attend a small private school called Paideia Classical Christian School, which doesn't have its own school buses. So instead, their parents drop them off at school themselves each day. The other five kids aren't yet old enough to attend school, but in the next few years, they will be.

