Family Gets ‘Christmas Miracle’ After 1-Year-Old Declared Dead Twice Comes Back To Life

A family in Mesa, Arizona, is holding on to every hope that their 1-year-old daughter will pull through after being declared dead not once but twice last week, before once again showing signs of life. Trouble began Friday, when Lillian Tallboys was playing with three older siblings before the holidays and slipped and fell into a backyard swimming pool. She was pulled to the surface by one of her older siblings, but she was unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Lillian's eldest brother is being called a hero for his life-saving efforts, which came after he heard his siblings scream from the backyard.
Once there, Lillian was declared dead for the first time, but her mother wasn't convinced.
Lillian's mother was right -- the little girl was still alive and did have a heartbeat.
The family is asking for whatever donations, large or small, people can spare to help cover the mounting medical costs.
