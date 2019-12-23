Family Gets ‘Christmas Miracle’ After 1-Year-Old Declared Dead Twice Comes Back To Life

Once there, Lillian was declared dead for the first time, but her mother wasn't convinced.

She insisted she could still feel a heartbeat, and she begged paramedics to continue life-saving efforts. But by noontime, doctors called it, and declared Lillian dead for the second time.

Remarkably, while waiting for the medical examiner to arrive, Lillian's mother once again felt a heartbeat and placed her hand on the little girl's chest. According to the family's GoFundMe page, Lillian's mother said she could see color returning to her daughter's face and claimed her little girl even grasped her mother's hand.

"Despite medical staff assurances that her baby was gone and those were residual effects, Lillian’s loving mother continued to insist her baby was alive," the page explained.