Family Gets ‘Christmas Miracle’ After 1-Year-Old Declared Dead Twice Comes Back To Life

A family in Mesa, Arizona, is holding on to every hope that their 1-year-old daughter will pull through after being declared dead not once but twice last week, before once again showing signs of life. Trouble began Friday, when Lillian Tallboys was playing with three older siblings before the holidays and slipped and fell into a backyard swimming pool. She was pulled to the surface by one of her older siblings, but she was unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital.

  • Lillian's eldest brother is being called a hero for his life-saving efforts, which came after he heard his siblings scream from the backyard.

    "He ran outside, saw Lillian floating on her back and jumped into the 38 degree water and pulled Lillian out," a GoFundMe page set up by the family read. "He firmly smacked her back and ran inside screaming for his mother who was coming down the stairs."

    Lillian's mother began CPR as the boy dialed 911, and the toddler was soon whisked off to a nearby children's hospital.

  • Once there, Lillian was declared dead for the first time, but her mother wasn't convinced. 

    She insisted she could still feel a heartbeat, and she begged paramedics to continue life-saving efforts. But by noontime, doctors called it, and declared Lillian dead for the second time. 

    Remarkably, while waiting for the medical examiner to arrive, Lillian's mother once again felt a heartbeat and placed her hand on the little girl's chest. According to the family's GoFundMe page, Lillian's mother said she could see color returning to her daughter's face and claimed her little girl even grasped her mother's hand.

    "Despite medical staff assurances that her baby was gone and those were residual effects, Lillian’s loving mother continued to insist her baby was alive," the page explained.

  • Lillian's mother was right -- the little girl was still alive and did have a heartbeat.

    As Lillian continues to fight and show positive signs of improvement, her family realizes there is a long road ahead filled with unknowns, but there are signs of hope. In a Christmas Day update, the Talboys family shared they are remaining optimistic.

    "We are truly blessed because of the skill and hard work of the PICU staff and everyone's prayers," they noted in a GoFundMe Page update. "As of this evening, her strong little heart is once again beating on [its] own. Her lungs continue to improve but still need the help of the ventilator. Lillian is truly our blessing and Christmas Miracle. ... We thank God he chose our Lillian to be such a fighter."

  • The family is asking for whatever donations, large or small, people can spare to help cover the mounting medical costs. 

    So far, the family has raised over $11,000, but they have a staggering goal of $100,000, which could grow larger depending on the care needed for the little girl.

    "She is still fighting sedation," her father recently told AZ Family. "It's day by day, hour by hour right now."

