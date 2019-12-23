Children's Hospital Invites Community to 'Light Up' the Night in Holiday Tribute to Sick Kids

The annual event is called "Light Up Glennon," which brings members of the St. Louis community together for a good cause.

On December 3, hospital employees, former patients, and family members showed up to spread some holiday cheer by shining their flashlights into the patients' windows to let them know they care -- and watching as the tiny patients shine their own flashlights back in acknowledgement.

“It was so wonderful to see the community come out and support the kids in the hospital that are not able to be at their schools, they’re not able to go to their Christmas pageant, they’re not at the mall shopping with their families," said Sandy Koller, President, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation. "They’re here at the hospital getting better and healing."

The event has become so popular within the community, that even fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances show up to shine their lights into the hospital windows.