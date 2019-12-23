Children's Hospital Invites Community to 'Light Up' the Night in Holiday Tribute to Sick Kids

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation
For chronically ill children, and the families who love them, the holidays can be especially hard. Which is why hundreds of strangers showed up at the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, last week, to show the hospital's smallest patients that they're not alone this holiday season. And they did it with one small, but meaningful act of kindness.
The annual event is called "Light Up Glennon," which brings members of the St. Louis community together for a good cause.
After the lights went out, the fun wasn't over -- participants stuck around to sing Christmas carols to the patients, too.
Parents inside the hospital were also touched by the public outpouring of love, largely from people they've never even met before.
Mindy Hayden, whose child is a patient at Glennon, said it was a moment she won't forget.
"To me, it just brought joy to the kids and to see people participating in the community is really cool," she said in a press release for the event.
"It’s really awesome to see all these people come together. With my son being in here, I think it shows how much people care about what goes in their lives. It’s awesome," agreed dad Gary Hayden.
The hospital held another Light Up Glennon event on December 17 and will hold a third on December 23, the hospital's Facebook page states. If you're in the area and interested, just be sure to show up by 8 p.m.
Just "don't forget your flashlights!" the Facebook post states.
