Governor Pardoned Child Rapist Because 9-Year-Old’s Hymen Was ‘Still Intact’

According to The Washington Post, Bevin had a history of making controversial and unproven claims during his one term as the Kentucky governor. But before he left office, after being defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear in November, he issued 428 pardons to criminals, including a group of multiple convicted murderers and sex offenders.

In his interview on Thursday, Meiner focused in on 41-year-old Micah Schoettle, who in 2018 was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted of rape, incest, sodomy, and other sexual offenses.

First, Meiner asked Bevin why he didn't leave the rapist's case for the next governor to consider, but Bevin needed clarification for that question, the Courier-Journal reports.

"Which one, though?" he replied. "Because there were a couple of people that were accused of that whose sentences I commuted."