Mom’s Hilarious Delivery Room Nerf Gun Keeps Husbands from ‘Accidentally’ Snoozing

Samantha Mravik-Miller
Laboring for hours on end can be truly exhausting -- along with the first nights that follow. But as long as your partner is there cheering you on and stepping in to help, it should all be OK, right? The truth is, even the most well-meaning husbands may need to catch some shut-eye as the hours tick by after labor. Still, that doesn't mean the sight of them snoozing away on the couch while you're is wide awake and in pain won't irk you. That is probably why one mom's hack to keep her husband awake in the delivery room has suddenly gone viral this week. (Two words: Nerf gun.)
Samantha Mravik-Miller shared her hack on Facebook last month, where it was shared by thousands.
The mom of three, who lives in Wisconsin, penned the Facebook post on December 15, writing that her latest trick has helped her finally achieve "Mom hack level 1,0000."
"Worried about the nights in the hospital with your newborn and dad sleeping?" she wrote. "Well ... then don’t forget one of these in your hospital bag."
In the accompanying photo, she can be seen holding up a bright orange Nerf gun, aimed right at her sleeping husband, who had fallen asleep in the delivery room.
Samantha says she came up with the trick after learning the hard way from an earlier experience.
It didn't take Samantha long to "improvise" a little.
When it came to the birth of her youngest child, Samantha says she made sure she didn't miss.
Shortly before the birth, the mom slipped one of her sons' Nerf guns into her hospital bag -- and yes, her husband took notice.
Samantha says she had a feeling her post was going to resonate with other moms who've been there.
