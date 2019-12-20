7-Year-Old In Domestic Abuse Who Fled to Shelter Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Santa

SafeHaven of Tarrant County/Facebook
A 7-year-old boy who just fled to a domestic abuse shelter with his mom is still in hopes that Santa can deliver a good Christmas to his family. But what this little boy asked for in a heart-wrenching letter to Santa this week is bringing adults to tears: "a very very very good dad." The boy, identified only as Blake, is living in a shelter operated by SafeHaven of Tarrant County, which serves domestic abuse victims in the Fort Worth, Texas area, and his handwritten Christmas wish list is a reminder to show kindness to children who are struggling this holiday season.
The shelter first published the letter as a way to remind its followers to donate presents for kiddos in need this holiday season.
"With 117 women and children needing shelter this holiday season, we need your help to make sure they have a safe place to stay throughout December," the shelter wrote in a post from December 18.
SafeHaven officials then shared Blake's letter, which they say his mother found in his backpack, and posted it for the internet to see.
At first, Blake tells Santa what he and his mother have been through this year.
"Dear Santa," he wrote.
"We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad get everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared. I'm still nervous. I don't want to talk to the other kids."
And then he made a very special request among the books and dictionaries he wanted.
"Are you going to come this Christmas? We don't have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?
Love, Blake."The message would go on to reach more than just Santa. After the shelter published the letter, it immediately went viral, much to the surprise of Kathryn Jacob, president and CEO of SafeHaven.
"We never anticipated it would get the kind of attention that it has gotten," Jacob told Today.com.
Since his sobering letter took off, the shelter has received many Christmas toy donations, including everything from Blake's list, that people could buy.
Jacob said Blake and his mother have been in the shelter since Thanksgiving and will be there through the holidays. Some people online were concerned that the letter might leave the mother and son in danger, but Jacob clarified that Blake and his mom are safe.
"For those concerned, we can assure you that Blake and his mom's safety has not been compromised by sharing his letter," the shelter wrote in a follow-up post on Tuesday. "The outpouring of support for Blake and his mom today has been INCREDIBLE!"
Jacob explained that, unfortunately, Blake's story isn't uncommon.
"To us, it was kind of a story that we've heard all the time," she said Wednesday. "Like tonight, we have 73 kids in the shelter. So Blake is just one of many."
She added that she was particularly touched by the stories of domestic abuse that bubbled up in the comments of the shelter's Facebook post.
"One in three women in Texas will experience domestic violence in their lifetime," Jacob explained. "Even though we inherently know that, what has been remarkable to us is the number of women commenting on those stories saying they can relate."
