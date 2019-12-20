7-Year-Old In Domestic Abuse Who Fled to Shelter Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Santa

Since his sobering letter took off, the shelter has received many Christmas toy donations, including everything from Blake's list, that people could buy.

Jacob said Blake and his mother have been in the shelter since Thanksgiving and will be there through the holidays. Some people online were concerned that the letter might leave the mother and son in danger, but Jacob clarified that Blake and his mom are safe.



"For those concerned, we can assure you that Blake and his mom's safety has not been compromised by sharing his letter," the shelter wrote in a follow-up post on Tuesday. "The outpouring of support for Blake and his mom today has been INCREDIBLE!"

Jacob explained that, unfortunately, Blake's story isn't uncommon.

"To us, it was kind of a story that we've heard all the time," she said Wednesday. "Like tonight, we have 73 kids in the shelter. So Blake is just one of many."

She added that she was particularly touched by the stories of domestic abuse that bubbled up in the comments of the shelter's Facebook post.

"One in three women in Texas will experience domestic violence in their lifetime," Jacob explained. "Even though we inherently know that, what has been remarkable to us is the number of women commenting on those stories saying they can relate."