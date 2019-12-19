Day Care Replaces Santa With a 'Sustainability Pirate' & Parents Are Going Nuts

A copy of the party invitation was slipped to an Australian radio host, Neil Mitchell, and the pirate matter blew up from there.

An anonymous parent sent Mitchell a copy, but the radio host refused to mention which day care center it was, according to radio station 3AW.

“This year’s party will be a get-together picnic and fresh food swap for children and families to celebrate the end of year,” the invitation read.

OK, normal so far.

“Sustainability Pirate will be attending and we will have a Nature Treasure Hunt."

Wait, what?

“We are looking forward to see[ing] you at the celebration picnic.”