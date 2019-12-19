My Baby Girl Was Born With a 'Limb Difference' & Doctors Immediately Blamed Me



@mofebamuyiwa/BMBSTUDIO

My first son was 7 months old when I discovered I was 5 weeks pregnant with my daughter. Her pregnancy wasn’t planned but I was happy about it nonetheless. The pregnancy was a smooth ride aside from the regular morning sickness and all that comes with pregnancy. I was actually stronger during her pregnancy than I was with my son.

The moment I gave birth to her, I noticed the doctor and nurses exchanged glances. They wrapped her up before handing her over to me, but they took her back almost immediately.

"We want to get her cleaned up first," they told me.

I didn’t really understand why they did that as I was so happy to finally hold my baby after all the pains I went through. After I was cleaned up and taken to my room, my husband told me, "There’s a little issue with her hand." I was scared at first and I quickly opened her up and checked. I saw that her left hand was very small and inverted backwards, and she only has three fingers on her hand.