After 2-Year-Old Dies Suddenly, Parents Enlist ‘Prayer Warriors’ To Bring Her Back to Life

The Heiligenthals belong to Bethel Church, which "believes in the stories of healing and physical resurrection found in the Bible," a statement reads.

The congregation also believes that the many miracles depicted in the Bible "are possible today" -- including the belief that in Christian theology, Jesus rose from the dead after being crucified.

Kalley, who commands a large Instagram presence with more than 248K followers, has drawn support from all over Instagram.

"We are praying and believing with you!" wrote social media influencer Britt Nicole.

"Praying Kalley ... warring. In JESUS NAME," added Kari Jobe.

"We are with you, for you, behind you, believing and praying!!!!" wrote Sean Feucht. "DO THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD!"