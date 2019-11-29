After 2-Year-Old Dies Suddenly, Parents Enlist ‘Prayer Warriors’ To Bring Her Back to Life

Less than a week ago, Andrew and Kalley Heiligenthal's world changed forever when their 2-year-old daughter, Olive Alayne, suddenly stopped breathing in her sleep. The toddler, who lived with her family in Redding, California, was pronounced dead later that morning after paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Within hours, family and friends had rallied around the couple, and within days, a GoFundMe page had been put up that's amassed upwards of $40,000. But it's an Instagram post penned by Kalley, a Christian songwriter, that's captured the attention of thousands: In it, Kalley asks others to pray for her daughter, in hopes she might come back from the dead.
"We’re asking for prayer," reads the post, which was shared just one day after Olive died.
Kalley isn't asking others to pray for the family's healing, or even for little Olive's soul to rest peacefully. Instead, her request is far more bold -- and has some skeptics raising an eyebrow (or two):
"We believe in a Jesus who died and conclusively defeated every grave, holding the keys to resurrection power. We need it for our little Olive Alayne, who stopped breathing yesterday and has been pronounced dead by doctors. We are asking for bold, unified prayers from the global church to stand with us in belief that He will raise this little girl back to life. Her time here is not done, and it is our time to believe boldly, and with confidence wield what King Jesus paid for. It’s time for her to come to life."
The Heiligenthals belong to Bethel Church, which "believes in the stories of healing and physical resurrection found in the Bible," a statement reads.
According to USA Today, the family began praying shortly after their daughter died Friday, and soon launched the hashtag #WakeUpOlive.
To date, the hashtag has amassed more than 2,200 images, many with captions speaking to the power of prayer and urging others to not give up hope.
On Monday, Kalley once again took to Instagram to share an image of Olive with her father Andrew, along with the caption:
"Day 3 is a really good day for resurrection. We are overwhelmed with gratitude by your outpouring of love for us and faith for Olive. Jesus is Faithful and True and He’s riding in with the victory He bought for Olive. Olive Alayne means 'victorious awakening'. We call on the mighty all-sufficient name of Jesus and we call you back by name, sweet girl. You will live. Thank you for your faith-filled declarations, keep them coming. Worship Jesus with us, He is moving, He is good, He is worthy and He is alive."
The family is also gaining strength from their congregation at Bethel Church, which has led group prayers since Olive's death.
Aaron Tesauro, a spokesman for the church, told USA Today that this isn't exactly a common occurrence within the church, but it is in line with its teachings.
“There are references to resurrection in the Bible, and we believe that with God, nothing is impossible, even things like resurrection," Tesauro shared. "Although at Bethel, this is the first public gathering of prayer for resurrection that I have seen in the over 10 years I’ve attended the church."
"As a church family, our hearts are with the Heiligenthals, and we are both praying for Olive and walking with them through their deep grief and sorrow. Bethel leadership is committed to caring for and serving the Heiligenthal family during this difficult time," a statement from the church reads.
Despite the sea of prayer warriors backing the Heiligenthal family, there have been those who've voiced a different view.
Namely, those who argue that feeding the parents' belief in resurrection -- particularly days after someone has died -- is cruel.
"You are being irresponsible," one person tweeted.
"Watching Bethel church pray for the resurrection of Olive is heartbreaking," wrote another. "I pray for the hearts of this church as they go through this tough time and that they will stop teaching harmful theology."
"Christ holds the keys to death, Abraham," added someone else. "If he called Olive to his side, then that's that. I'm sorry for the loss her family is experiencing, but they'll see her again when God calls them home. It's past the time to pray for Olive, and time to pray for those she leaves behind."
