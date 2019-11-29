After 2-Year-Old Dies Suddenly, Parents Enlist ‘Prayer Warriors’ To Bring Her Back to Life

Kalley Heiligenthal/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Parenting News

Olive Heiligenthal
Kalley Heiligenthal/Instagram

Less than a week ago, Andrew and Kalley Heiligenthal's world changed forever when their 2-year-old daughter, Olive Alayne, suddenly stopped breathing in her sleep. The toddler, who lived with her family in Redding, California, was pronounced dead later that morning after paramedics rushed her to the hospital. Within hours, family and friends had rallied around the couple, and within days, a GoFundMe page had been put up that's amassed upwards of $40,000. But it's an Instagram post penned by Kalley, a Christian songwriter, that's captured the attention of thousands: In it, Kalley asks others to pray for her daughter, in hopes she might come back from the dead.

