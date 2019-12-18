Genius 'Baby Yoda' Angel Cookie Hack Is Taking Over Holiday Baking

If you've somehow missed all of the hype surrounding "Baby Yoda" lately, then you might be living under a rock. The adorable little guy is the main character of the new Star Wars-inspired show show on Disney+ calledThe Mandalorian -- and people are kinda going nuts for him. So nuts, in fact, that they're apparently making holiday cookies in his likeness, using somewhat questionable, but creative measures: by chopping the heads off angel cookies.
It seems Twitter owes a debt of gratitude to a guy named JR McGrail, who first shared the hack over the weekend.
In his December 15 tweet, McGrail showed a simple, three-step guide to making edible Baby Yodas of your own, by taking a typical angel-shaped cookie cutter, making a batch of sugar cookies, and then carefully (and nonviolently) cutting off the heads before baking.
Then, he skillfully decorated the cookie with colored icing to complete the look -- from Yoda's friendly green face to his white Jedi robe.
And voila -- Baby Yoda at your service!
As you can see, the angel wings literally become tiny Baby Yoda ears, which is honestly the most adorable thing ever.
People on Twitter certainly agree.
McGrail's tweet has gone viral since Sunday, earning more than 27.2K retweets and 147K likes.
"This is what makes America great ... " tweeted one user in reply.
"Rarely does something that starts with 'chop off Angel head' end with such a positive outcome," noted someone else.
Others would only reply in Yoda-speak.
"Eat many of these, I would," quipped one person.
Some shared results of their own attempts at the cookie hack.
"Mine ended up a bit demon looking!" shared another woman. "But I love each and every one of them!"
If you're feeling a bit guilty for chopping off angel heads, Yoda cookie cutters do exist online. But honestly, none seem to be as adorable as this version.
So if any Star Wars fans out there are feeling particularly festive this week -- and don't have any qualms about cutting off angels' heads -- why not give this DIY hack a whirl? Enjoy them, you will.
