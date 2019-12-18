Genius 'Baby Yoda' Angel Cookie Hack Is Taking Over Holiday Baking

It seems Twitter owes a debt of gratitude to a guy named JR McGrail, who first shared the hack over the weekend.

In his December 15 tweet, McGrail showed a simple, three-step guide to making edible Baby Yodas of your own, by taking a typical angel-shaped cookie cutter, making a batch of sugar cookies, and then carefully (and nonviolently) cutting off the heads before baking.

Then, he skillfully decorated the cookie with colored icing to complete the look -- from Yoda's friendly green face to his white Jedi robe.

And voila -- Baby Yoda at your service!