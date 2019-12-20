Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth to 'Best Christmas Present Ever'

Lauren Chalk
Most women spend months prepping for their baby to arrive -- from Lamaze classes to stocking up on items from their baby registry. Lauren Chalk of Southaven, Mississippi, however, had considerably less time than most to get ready for her newborn son, Wyatt. Like, WAY less time. Believe it or not, Chalk had no idea she was even pregnant until 10 days before she gave birth. Now, she's sharing the details of her incredible journey to motherhood with CafeMom, and it certainly comes with more twists and turns than most birth stories we've heard.
-
Chalk says the past few months everything seemed normal, but it was her mother who first noticed that something was just a little bit ... off.
-
This time, things would be different. When Chalk took a pregnancy test November 23, she was shocked to learn she was pregnant again.
-
-
Within the hour, Chalk was admitted to the hospital -- the baby was on its way!
-
This year, Christmas celebrations have an entirely new level of joy for the new parents.
Share this Story