Woman Who Didn't Know She Was Pregnant Gives Birth to 'Best Christmas Present Ever'

Chalk says the past few months everything seemed normal, but it was her mother who first noticed that something was just a little bit ... off.

She and her husband, Keith, were visiting her parents in November when her mother noticed she wasn't herself.

"She said, 'I think your hormones might be out of whack,'" Chalk tells CafeMom. It made sense, because she has Polycystic ovary syndrome, a hormone disorder that causes ovaries to possibly "develop numerous small collections of follicles and fail to regularly release eggs," the Mayo Clinic noted.



Unfortunately, PCOS can also make getting pregnant -- and staying pregnant -- difficult. Sadly, that's something Chalk knows all too well.

"I’ve had two miscarriages throughout our marriage," she explains. "One was in 2014. By the time I had taken a pregnancy test, I had already lost the baby and not realized."

"The second was in 2016," she continues. "I was about six weeks along when we had the ultrasound and no heartbeat was heard."

Shortly before Christmas of that year, she underwent a dilation and curettage.