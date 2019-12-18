Teacher’s ‘Heartless’ Holiday Party Policy Excludes Kids Whose Parents Don't Send Food

The mom shared the infuriating note on her Facebook page, where she accused her child's teacher of having no compassion.

"This is definitely not acceptable in my eyes," the mom wrote in her December 10 post.



Scott included a photo of the letter, which clearly shows the Meridian School District teacher's attempt to lay down the law. The party was going to be held on December 19, the letter announced, and there was a space where each parent could write in the item that their child would offer to bring.

(Normal so far, right?)

But then things took a sharp left turn.

"My philosophy is: If they [the children] don't bring anything, they don't eat anything," the teacher wrote.

Scott was appalled, and she shared the photo in protest of the teacher's tirade. "Now for these kids to be between 6-7years this should not be a philosophy," the mom wrote. "Kids are kids man."

After sharing the photo, the post quickly went viral, with over 3,100 commenters weighing in on the mom's message.