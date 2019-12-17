Hospital Dresses Newborns Up As Tiny Baby Yodas & Contain Ourselves, We Can’t

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
Christmas, it must be! Or at least, we think that's what Yoda would say. Either way, we're sure that the Jedi master would be smitten by new photos taken of newborns at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who got the full Mandalorian treatment this holiday season. The hospital paid homage to the new Disney+ show (and its breakout character) by dressing up the babies as a group of teeny-tiny Baby Yodas. And The Force was definitely strong on this one.
-
The costumes are part of a happy tradition at the hospital, where newborns are dressed in costume for Christmas each year.
-
In the past, the hospital has done all sorts of different Christmas-themed costumes.
-
-
All of the Baby Yoda hats were made by nurse Caitlin Pechin, who spent 90 minutes on each one.
-
In fact, staff has been having such fun, the hospital has no plans to stop these one-of-a-kind holiday costume parties any time soon.
-
-
Needless to say, the internet is loving these tiny Yodas.
