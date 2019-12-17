Hospital Dresses Newborns Up As Tiny Baby Yodas & Contain Ourselves, We Can’t

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
blogger
Genny Glassman
Parenting News

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Christmas, it must be! Or at least, we think that's what Yoda would say. Either way, we're sure that the Jedi master would be smitten by new photos taken of newborns at the UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who got the full Mandalorian treatment this holiday season. The hospital paid homage to the new Disney+ show (and its breakout character) by dressing up the babies as a group of teeny-tiny Baby Yodas. And The Force was definitely strong on this one.

  • The costumes are part of a happy tradition at the hospital, where newborns are dressed in costume for Christmas each year.

    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

    Amy Charley, senior public relations manager for the hospital, tells CafeMom that the staff takes great pride in coming up with elaborate and creative ways to welcome the newborns.

    "We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, but to watch new parents see their little bundles of joy dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless," she says. "We have been dressing babies up for years. We love the tradition of coming up with new ideas and themes to make the holidays even more special for our patients and staff."

    • Advertisement

  • In the past, the hospital has done all sorts of different Christmas-themed costumes.

    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

    In fact, last year the hospital made headlines for its freakin' adorable ugly sweater costumes. (Do yourself a favor, and check them out pronto.)

    "It started with putting babies in stockings and the tradition has grown," Charley explains. "UPMC Magee babies have been reindeer, gingerbread babies and last year we had an adorable ugly sweater party in the nursery."

  • All of the Baby Yoda hats were made by nurse Caitlin Pechin, who spent 90 minutes on each one.

    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

    The hospital was inspired to go the Star Wars route for an "out of this world Christmas" theme, Pechin explained in a video provided to CafeMom.

    "Everyone really likes the theme that we're going to do this year," she shared. "It's just a little bit different which is nice."

  • In fact, staff has been having such fun, the hospital has no plans to stop these one-of-a-kind holiday costume parties any time soon.

    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

    Although Charley remained tight-lipped about what the hospital plans to do next, she says that the newborns' parents were all thrilled to take part in this year's theme.

    Briana McGowan's newborn son, Jackson, was one of the babies who participated in the celebration. 

    "[We were] so excited," Briana shared in the hospital video. "I was so excited. I mean this is so cute. [Picks up pom pom from her son's hat.] This is so beautiful."

  • Needless to say, the internet is loving these tiny Yodas.

    UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

    The photos have since been published in an online gallery on the hospital's Facebook page, where they quickly racked up hundreds of likes from people online. But ultimately, Charley tells CafeMom that making new parents smile is what this is really all about. 

    "Welcoming a new baby into a family is such an important time, and we feel so lucky to be able to celebrate with our families and spread positivity and fun during the holidays," she says.

christmas

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement