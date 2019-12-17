Hospital Dresses Newborns Up As Tiny Baby Yodas & Contain Ourselves, We Can’t

The costumes are part of a happy tradition at the hospital, where newborns are dressed in costume for Christmas each year.

Amy Charley, senior public relations manager for the hospital, tells CafeMom that the staff takes great pride in coming up with elaborate and creative ways to welcome the newborns.

"We celebrate babies being born every day at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, but to watch new parents see their little bundles of joy dressed up during the holidays is simply priceless," she says. "We have been dressing babies up for years. We love the tradition of coming up with new ideas and themes to make the holidays even more special for our patients and staff."