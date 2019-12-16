Family Looks Forward to Holidays with Micro-Preemie, Released After 268 Days in the NICU

The holidays are a time for all of us to reflect on what we're thankful for. But for the Day family of Missouri, this holiday season is bound to be just little bit brighter. That's because they'll get to spend it with their little "Joy" -- the daughter who was born back in February, weighing just 2 lbs., 1 oz. After nine months in the NICU, she finally made her way home, and has been thoroughly living up to her name ever since by bringing happiness to all those she meets.
When Joy entered the world on February 2, she was categorized as a "micro-preemie."
According to 'Good Morning America,' Joy was lovingly cared for by the staff at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia for 268 days.
Joy's early arrival came after her mother experienced several pregnancy complications beginning in late 2018.
Two weeks later -- at just 25 weeks pregnant -- Amber underwent an emergency C-section, and baby Joy was welcomed into the world.
The birth itself was touch-and-go, and at that point, even Amber's faith was wavering.
"I remember thinking, 'She's too little to make it. It's over,'" the mother of four told GMA. "It was a very hard few minutes."
But make it she did.
"We made it through that night by God's grace," Amber recalled. "One thing we had to learn about her is she will push herself."
Over and over again, Joy showed just how far she would push herself. And some 268 days later, the Days were finally able to bring their little fighter home.
Now, at 10 months old, she is still on a ventilator and overcoming challenges related to her early birth, but according to her parents, she is doing just fine. And come December 25, she'll be celebrating Christmas with her family of six in Missouri, which the Days are eternally grateful for.
"There's times when it's busy and hectic but it's a blessing ... to see her sleeping and smiling at her brothers and sister -- we're very thankful," Amber shared. "She's been a miracle."
