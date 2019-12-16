Family Looks Forward to Holidays with Micro-Preemie, Released After 268 Days in the NICU

Two weeks later -- at just 25 weeks pregnant -- Amber underwent an emergency C-section, and baby Joy was welcomed into the world.

The birth itself was touch-and-go, and at that point, even Amber's faith was wavering.

"I remember thinking, 'She's too little to make it. It's over,'" the mother of four told GMA. "It was a very hard few minutes."



But make it she did.

"We made it through that night by God's grace," Amber recalled. "One thing we had to learn about her is she will push herself."



Over and over again, Joy showed just how far she would push herself. And some 268 days later, the Days were finally able to bring their little fighter home.

Now, at 10 months old, she is still on a ventilator and overcoming challenges related to her early birth, but according to her parents, she is doing just fine. And come December 25, she'll be celebrating Christmas with her family of six in Missouri, which the Days are eternally grateful for.

"There's times when it's busy and hectic but it's a blessing ... to see her sleeping and smiling at her brothers and sister -- we're very thankful," Amber shared. "She's been a miracle."