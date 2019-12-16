Family Looks Forward to Holidays with Micro-Preemie, Released After 268 Days in the NICU

The holidays are a time for all of us to reflect on what we're thankful for. But for the Day family of Missouri, this holiday season is bound to be just little bit brighter. That's because they'll get to spend it with their little "Joy" -- the daughter who was born back in February, weighing just 2 lbs., 1 oz. After nine months in the NICU, she finally made her way home, and has been thoroughly living up to her name ever since by bringing happiness to all those she meets.

  • When Joy entered the world on February 2, she was categorized as a "micro-preemie."

    Joy Day
    GMA

    The term is said to vary from hospital to hospital, but generally refers to babies born well before their due dates, often in the second trimester. Just under 1% of babies born each year are micro-preemies, CNN reported, and all are medically vulnerable. Some, like Joy, weigh a mere 2 lbs. Others may scarcely weigh 1 lb.

    Their survival rate is low, but in miraculous cases -- such as this one -- the babies pull through, thanks to dedicated NICU staff members.

  • According to 'Good Morning America,' Joy was lovingly cared for by the staff at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia for 268 days.

    Joy and Amber Day
    GMA

    In other words: The first nine months of her life were spent behind hospital walls.

    Before she was released October 28, GMA reported that Joy experienced a number of health scares that left doctors questioning whether she'd make it. But her mom, Amber Day, who has three other children, said her daughter has proven herself to be quite the iron lady.

    "She's feisty and strong -- she's a fighter," Amber shared. "She's got lot of spunk and smiles. Her name fits her. She's been through so much."

  • Joy's early arrival came after her mother experienced several pregnancy complications beginning in late 2018.

    The Day family
    GMA

    At the time, the Days were living overseas in Jordan, working with several churches and on refugee outreach.

    "There was a blood clot, low-lying placenta, and when we went for the 18-week ultrasound to find out the sex, there was no fluid around her," Amber recalled. 

    In December 2018, Amber said her water broke -- but doctors wouldn't notice until later. Instead, her medical provider in Jordan suggested she return to the United States, where she could receive better medical care, including advanced ultrasound technology.

  • Two weeks later -- at just 25 weeks pregnant -- Amber underwent an emergency C-section, and baby Joy was welcomed into the world.

    The birth itself was touch-and-go, and at that point, even Amber's faith was wavering.

    "I remember thinking, 'She's too little to make it. It's over,'" the mother of four told GMA. "It was a very hard few minutes."

    But make it she did.

    "We made it through that night by God's grace," Amber recalled. "One thing we had to learn about her is she will push herself."

    Over and over again, Joy showed just how far she would push herself. And some 268 days later, the Days were finally able to bring their little fighter home.

    Now, at 10 months old, she is still on a ventilator and overcoming challenges related to her early birth, but according to her parents, she is doing just fine. And come December 25, she'll be celebrating Christmas with her family of six in Missouri, which the Days are eternally grateful for.

    "There's times when it's busy and hectic but it's a blessing ... to see her sleeping and smiling at her brothers and sister -- we're very thankful," Amber shared. "She's been a miracle."

