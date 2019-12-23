Woman Slams 'Selfish' Sister for Refusing To Breastfeed Nephew & Saving Milk for Her Newborn

The poster had agreed to help her mother watch her nephew, but was totally unaware that her sister and mother had a "plan."

"What I didn't know is that my mom and sister discussed between themselves that if he didn't take the bottle I would be there to nurse him if I had to," the woman explained, in a post that has since been deleted.

Lo and behold, the baby refused a bottle when it came time to eat -- at which point, her mother looked at her and said, "'Poor baby, you should nurse your nephew.'"



Yikes.

The poster immediately told her mother that she wasn't comfortable nursing a child that wasn't hers, but that didn't seem to satisfy Grandma.

"After that she continued to ask me to nurse him four more times each time me responding back with no," the woman continued.