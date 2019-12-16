Parents Are Calling It: This Hilarious Macy’s Holiday Ad Is the Most Relatable 'SNL' Skit Ever

By now, you've heard the phrase a thousand times over: The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. (And lest you forget it, the voice of Michael Buble will be there to remind you of it through every car radio/store soundtrack/holiday party you encounter this month.) But for parents, whose job it becomes to make said holidays wonderful, filling each December with lots of magic and wonder isn't just exhausting -- it's enough to drive you NUTS by the time Christmas actually rolls around. On Saturday night, the folks at Saturday Night Live captured just a small snippet of the holiday insanity in one hilarious skit. And sweet Jesus, it was spot-on.
The mock holiday ad showcases "unbeatable deals" from Macy's on a winter wardrobe for the whole family.
The assortment includes cozy cashmere sweaters for Mom and smart-looking blazers for Dad. But that's where things take a turn ...
"For your little ones," the narrator continues, "Macy's has the festive fashions that'll have them saying -- "
Aaand that's when one little girl cuts in just in time to scream, "It's too hot!" while a boy yells, "It itches!"
Ah yes, the familiar sounds of dressing a child for the holidays (aka the holiday heck that plays out in living rooms across the United States each December 25). It's especially fun when you've shelled out some serious cash on perfectly coordinated outfits -- only to have your kid erupt in a wild tantrum over an argyle sweater or ruin a brand new corduroy jumper in three minutes flat because they forgot to tell you they had to pee.
-
The ad also features "merino wool sweaters that won't fit over his head" and 40% off corduroy pants that'll "pinch his little nuts."
(DYING.)
And of course, there's an array of "hard shiny shoes that hurt" and coats so big and thick "they won't fit into their car seat anymore." Oh, and don't forget kid's winter boots that are "so hard to put on, they'll test your marriage."
Because it's simply not the holidays without a massive fight triggered by something relatively minor!
Since airing on Saturday night, the YouTube clip has been viewed more than 3.7 million times.
I repeat: 3.7 MILLION VIEWS in less than two days! If that doesn't show you this skit resonated hard with people, I don't know what will. And I don't think it would be a huge leap to say that 99% of those views are probably from parents. The people who cry-laughed over every line until their bellies ached -- and seriously questioned whether the SNL writers have hidden spy cameras set up in their homes.
On Twitter, people sure didn't hold back their praise for the skit.
"A writer at SNL gets kids!" tweeted KATE 11 reporter Boyd Huppert. "This fake Macy’s ad is the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV in a long time -- and so, so, accurate!"
"SNL was amazing this weekend," added investigative journalist Matt Gephardt. "This 'ad' had my wife and I in tears."
"If you are a parent of young children, you will get the humor in this SNL commercial," said user @CLCastro1974. "I haven't laughed so hard in a while."
"The most relatable SNL skit of all time and it's not even close," declared writer Matt Walsh.
Wow; that's quite the accolade. And yet, if you've been following Saturday Night Live through the years, it certainly feels true. The sketch comedy show seems to be at its best when it's depicting relatable life moments. Even better if they're thoroughly scripted, shot, and edited. (Let's be real -- most of the live stuff can be hit or miss.) But in recent years, the show really seems to get it right when it comes to poking fun at the harsh realities of parenting.
I mean, who can forget Amy Schumer's Mother's Day ad, "The Day You Were Born?" Or Matt Damon's turn in the "Best Christmas Ever"? (It has 11 million views to date -- and if you haven't yet seen it, stop what you're doing and hit play now.)
Now, it looks as if "Children's Clothing Ad" will join the ranks as one of the show's best mock ads. Here's hoping the writers at SNL have more where that came from.
