Parents Are Calling It: This Hilarious Macy’s Holiday Ad Is the Most Relatable 'SNL' Skit Ever

The mock holiday ad showcases "unbeatable deals" from Macy's on a winter wardrobe for the whole family.

The assortment includes cozy cashmere sweaters for Mom and smart-looking blazers for Dad. But that's where things take a turn ...

"For your little ones," the narrator continues, "Macy's has the festive fashions that'll have them saying -- "

Aaand that's when one little girl cuts in just in time to scream, "It's too hot!" while a boy yells, "It itches!"

Ah yes, the familiar sounds of dressing a child for the holidays (aka the holiday heck that plays out in living rooms across the United States each December 25). It's especially fun when you've shelled out some serious cash on perfectly coordinated outfits -- only to have your kid erupt in a wild tantrum over an argyle sweater or ruin a brand new corduroy jumper in three minutes flat because they forgot to tell you they had to pee.