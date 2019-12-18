Newborn Ejected from SUV Survives Devastating Crash Nearly Unscathed

Ulizes Benitez suddenly has even more to be grateful for this holiday season than he did just one week ago. Benitez's 6-week-old son, Ezra, miraculously survived a car crash over the weekend after being thrown from the family's SUV. The violent crash happened December 8 in Turlock, California, and could have been fatal for this newborn. But instead, the baby somehow emerged nearly unscathed from the accident that injured four.
-
The crash happened after the father swerved his car to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
-
Despite the horrific accident, Ulizes was shocked to learn Ezra had escaped with only minor injuries.
-
-
For now, Ulizes says he's just thankful that his family is all right.
“The officer said it’s a one-in-a-million chance how he just came out and landed so perfect,” the dad shared. “God works in mysterious ways."
Still, the shock of what they lived through isn't about to wear off any time soon.
“It was a crazy accident,” Ulizes said. “And we’re all still here. It’s a miracle.”
-
CHP Officer Thomas Olsen hopes this miraculous story will serve as a valuable warning to other parents.
"We can sit here today with a smile on our face knowing that nobody was seriously injured," Olsen said, according to Fox 40. "But this is a good learning moment for all of us who have children that the proper installation of a car seat is so important."
No one understands that more right now than the Benitez family.
"I’m so thankful to God and all the first responders that got there to help me and my family," Ulizes said. "And the team at UC Davis that help[ed] treat my baby boys. I’m thankful for everyone that God put in our path to help us. If there is something I have to say about this year is that I am beyond blessed and thankful."
Share this Story