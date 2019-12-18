Newborn Ejected from SUV Survives Devastating Crash Nearly Unscathed

Ezra Benitez
Fox 40

Ulizes Benitez suddenly has even more to be grateful for this holiday season than he did just one week ago. Benitez's 6-week-old son, Ezra, miraculously survived a car crash over the weekend after being thrown from the family's SUV. The violent crash happened December 8 in Turlock, California, and could have been fatal for this newborn. But instead, the baby somehow emerged nearly unscathed from the accident that injured four. 

  • The crash happened after the father swerved his car to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

    Ezra Benitez
    Fox 40

    His Black Escalade flipped over several times on Highway 99 before it eventually came to a stop, according to Fox 40

    "[I] remember feeling weightless and just thinking of my kids, and my wife," Ulizes told CBS 13. "So many things were going through my head.”

    Moments later, Ulizes crawled out of the vehicle and realized he had no idea where his newborn son was.

    “It was unreal. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he continued. “Just thinking, ‘Where is he?’ It was muddy. It was wet. I didn’t know if he was in the water somewhere. I didn’t know if he was on the road.

    “I was trying to hear his cries,” the father recalled. “I couldn’t hear nothing.”

    Finally, he found Ezra on the shoulder of the road -- upside down, but still securely fastened into his car seat.

  • Despite the horrific accident, Ulizes was shocked to learn Ezra had escaped with only minor injuries. 

    Ezra Benitez
    Fox 40

    “He was awake,” the father recalled. “He just looked at us. He wasn’t crying. I [held] him, I [held] him. I was so … I can’t explain the feeling I got when they gave him back to me."

    California Highway Police later said that the newborn's seat was not properly installed in the vehicle and was flung out a broken window. Still, it helped protect him.

    The father and son weren't the only crash victims, however. The car was also carrying Ulizes's 2-year-old son, Elijah, who hurt his hand, and Ezra's mother, who was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, CBS 13 reported. Ulizes' knee was injured during the crash.

    Ezra and his brother were flown by helicopter to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution, but they were released from the hospital Monday night. At this time, it's unclear whether Ezra's mother is still being treated at the hospital.

  • For now, Ulizes says he's just thankful that his family is all right.

    “The officer said it’s a one-in-a-million chance how he just came out and landed so perfect,” the dad shared. “God works in mysterious ways."

    Still, the shock of what they lived through isn't about to wear off any time soon.

    “It was a crazy accident,” Ulizes said. “And we’re all still here. It’s a miracle.”

  • CHP Officer Thomas Olsen hopes this miraculous story will serve as a valuable warning to other parents.

    "We can sit here today with a smile on our face knowing that nobody was seriously injured," Olsen said, according to Fox 40. "But this is a good learning moment for all of us who have children that the proper installation of a car seat is so important."

    No one understands that more right now than the Benitez family.

    "I’m so thankful to God and all the first responders that got there to help me and my family," Ulizes said. "And the team at UC Davis that help[ed] treat my baby boys. I’m thankful for everyone that God put in our path to help us. If there is something I have to say about this year is that I am beyond blessed and thankful."

