Newborn Ejected from SUV Survives Devastating Crash Nearly Unscathed

The crash happened after the father swerved his car to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

His Black Escalade flipped over several times on Highway 99 before it eventually came to a stop, according to Fox 40.



"[I] remember feeling weightless and just thinking of my kids, and my wife," Ulizes told CBS 13. "So many things were going through my head.”

Moments later, Ulizes crawled out of the vehicle and realized he had no idea where his newborn son was.

“It was unreal. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” he continued. “Just thinking, ‘Where is he?’ It was muddy. It was wet. I didn’t know if he was in the water somewhere. I didn’t know if he was on the road.



“I was trying to hear his cries,” the father recalled. “I couldn’t hear nothing.”



Finally, he found Ezra on the shoulder of the road -- upside down, but still securely fastened into his car seat.

