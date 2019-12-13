Dad Walks in on Boy Playing With a ‘New Toy’ He Found at School & the Mix-Up Is Hysterical

Kiddos like to bring home all sorts of crazy things from school: other kids' jackets, gems they've found outside, sometimes even an animal or two. But we're pretty sure that not many kids have brought home the personal -- um -- face massager that Janay Garcia's son accidentally did, and honestly, that's probably for the best.
After catching her little boy with the vibrator, the mom took to the internet to share her hilarious tale (as a gift to us all!).
It all went down one day after her fourth-grader, AJ, came home from Saturday tutoring with a "special new toy," the mom from San Antonio, Texas, explained in a Facebook post.
"Adrian [Garcia's husband] forgot his phone in the house when he was leaving for work; as he walked back into the house he saw AJ rubbing his cheeks with it," she wrote. "Adrian, clearly and rightfully mortified, asked him what it was. Aj innocently said, 'oh it’s my face massager.'”
Reader: It was not a face massager.
"Bless it," she wrote.
Her son told her he found it in one of the desks at school, so he must have thought it was pretty neat.
The mom later explained that kids in AJ's grade switch classrooms and desks throughout the day, so it would be almost impossible to know who left the toy for her son to find. But that doesn't matter just yet. First Garcia had to figure out how to get the vibrator out of her son's hands.
"So here I am, walking back into the house with [my dog] Georgia, ignorantly thinking that it’s just another normal Monday morning, when Adrian says, 'look what your son brought home from school,'" she continued. "My first thought was...why me?! Why is this my life?!"
She made AJ go "bathe" in hand sanitizer, and understandably both she and her husband had a hard time keeping a straight face.
Of course, people online were cracking up over the story, and the post has been shared over 15,000 times. But poor AJ is probably a couple of years away from being in on the joke.
"[AJ] could not understand why it was a big deal and why we were laughing so hard," she wrote.
She added that she was happy the vibe came from a student's desk because "that was NOT a conversation I wanted to have with his teacher."
The mom ended her story with a special message to the mom who's probably wondering where the heck her massager is.
"So to the mom who is missing her 'face massager,' you need a better hiding spot sis," she joked before adding a special message to other parents. "And to the parents with children going into elementary school...may the odds be ever in your favor."
