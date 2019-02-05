Parents: This Is Why Kids Should Never Sleep With Their Doors Cracked or Open

With a startling visual, the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department showed parents exactly why kids should never sleep with their bedroom door open.

"As a parent, it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed."

And to prove its point, the New York fire department explained that their was a recent fire in New Fairfield and the fire's aftermath showcases exactly what all parents need to see.