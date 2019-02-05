Parents: This Is Why Kids Should Never Sleep With Their Doors Cracked or Open

Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department/Facebook
Many kids have specific bedtime routines each night that end with either mom or dad leaving their bedroom door either cracked or completely open. Although this might help little ones sleep through the night better because they feel less scared if monsters come out from under their bed or that their parents aren't too far away, this actually isn't the safest sleeping arrangement. That's why one fire department is speaking out to warn parents about the importance of completely closing their kiddos' bedroom doors at night.
With a startling visual, the Cold Spring Harbor Fire Department showed parents exactly why kids should never sleep with their bedroom door open.
"As a parent, it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed."
And to prove its point, the New York fire department explained that their was a recent fire in New Fairfield and the fire's aftermath showcases exactly what all parents need to see.
This is two sides of the same door -- and it being closed protected the inside of the bedroom.
"If this were an occupied bedroom, the closed door could have saved a life," the fire department wrote.
Many people had no idea how important this is and are thankful to see this message.
As the photos go viral, parents are tagging their significant others and friends to share the warning.
"This is a good thing to show the kids, and get a new night light situation instead," one person commented.
"Wow ... never thought of that and I should have known..." another user added. "My Dad was in fire and rescue for many years!"
Some are arguing, however, that fire alarms are what will save lives -- but that isn't the point of this post.
Yes, fire alarms can help save lives but so can this. It doesn't have to be one or the other, and this is an important reminder for one aspect of fire safety -- not the only one.
And along with this powerful visual reminder, the fire department also shared additional tips.
"Smoke detectors should be placed in both common areas and bedrooms of the house!" the fire department commented. "Fire drills in the house are just as important as ones in school. That is also a big thing I speak about. It is always good to have a 'meeting place' outside. Maybe a mailbox or tree on the front yard!"
