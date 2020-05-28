I Let My 15-Year-Old Girl Get a Tattoo & I Don't Regret It One Bit

Diana Register
I let my 15-year-old daughter get a tattoo, and no, I don’t care what anybody has to say about it.
Documenting important events in the form of a tattoo is nothing new, in fact, some cultures still view it as an actual rite of passage. Warriors did it to commemorate their battles, and to honor those who have fallen.
I think the problem nowadays is anybody can walk into a tattoo parlor anywhere and get whatever fancies them at the time, which is great -- until the meaning behind it loses its relevance. I’m pretty sure most teenagers, and some adults, who are tattooing what’s cool to them now won’t love it forever and will eventually look at it with regret. So when my teenager asked me for one, trust me, I thought about it. And thought about it. And thought about it.
What was her reason? What did she want? Was she trying to impress her friends? Was she just following some trend?
We talked about it, and she told me she wanted to get a very small, very appropriate tattoo to honor her dad, who passed away from cancer when she was 13. Even with that reasoning, I still struggled with it.
We talked about the tattoo her older sister, Savanna, got a couple of years ago. ‘I IV IX’ placed delicately on the top of her foot. For those of you that aren’t up on your Roman numerals, that’s 1-4-9, which was my husband’s police badge number.
I couldn’t think of a more beautiful tribute. In fact, it still takes my breath away.
The night Chad passed, I told Kaitlyn she didn’t have to go back into the room to watch him die.
She held his hand while he took his last breath, much in the same way that he held hers when she took her first.
So when my daughters decided to get tattoos to respect the battle and to honor their hero that fell, there was no way I was standing in their way.
