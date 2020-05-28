I Let My 15-Year-Old Girl Get a Tattoo & I Don't Regret It One Bit



Diana Register

I let my 15-year-old daughter get a tattoo, and no, I don’t care what anybody has to say about it.

Documenting important events in the form of a tattoo is nothing new, in fact, some cultures still view it as an actual rite of passage. Warriors did it to commemorate their battles, and to honor those who have fallen.

I think the problem nowadays is anybody can walk into a tattoo parlor anywhere and get whatever fancies them at the time, which is great -- until the meaning behind it loses its relevance. I’m pretty sure most teenagers, and some adults, who are tattooing what’s cool to them now won’t love it forever and will eventually look at it with regret. So when my teenager asked me for one, trust me, I thought about it. And thought about it. And thought about it.