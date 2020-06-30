This Dad Puts His 'Wild Child' on a Leash & Has Zero Regrets



No Idea What I'm Doing: A Daddy Blog

Before most of us become parents, there are a lot of things we swear we'll never do to our hypothetical children: We'll never yell, we'll never let our kids act up in restaurants, and we'll never ever ever put our kid on a leash. But things change once you're responsible for the safety and well-being of an actual human child, which is why one dad blogger recently shared a photo of his toddler on a leash along with a viral clapback to anyone who wants to judge him for it.

In a post on his popular Facebook page No Idea What I'm Doing: A Daddy Blog, Clint Edwards writes that his daughter, Aspen, was being "a wild child" during a trip to the farmers' market, so he put her on a leash to keep her from hurting herself or someone else. The picture, which was first posted in 2017 and was recently shared again, is creating a stir among parents.

Kid leashes are pretty controversial among modern parents, and Edwards knows the drill. He admits that his kid's leash nets him some dirty looks and rude comments. But, he says, people would judge him just as much if he kept his daughter off the leash and let her run free:



"The real difficulty with having a wild child is that you are d-mned if you do, and d-mned if you don’t. Because the fact is, if I didn't put Aspen on a leash while at amusement parks, the zoo, a crowded mall, or the farmers market, she'd be the lost child announced over the intercom. She'd be the kid popping up in every Facebook feed for wandering into a shopping center parking lot, unattended. She could be the child climbing into the tiger cage. Because I can't, for the life of me, keep her from moving. Her curiosity is incredible, and for only having a 12 inch stride, she moves faster than any Olympian."

At the end of the day, Edwards added, it's about "keeping this kid safe while maintaining my peace of mind, and that is 100 percent worth it."

Needless to say, Edwards's original post elicited some seriously mixed reactions. Fellow parents of "wild" children agree with Edwards and say eff the haters.





But plenty of others came out of the woodwork to judge him and criticize his parenting skills.



Since being reshared, the post has reignited this heated debate, with more parents sharing their strong opinions and many supporting dad.

"I loved my son's leash. Yes I got a few looks but I also got parents asking me where I got it," one person wrote. "My son wasn't a complete wild child but he didn't want to hold my hand. This helped keep him close but allowed him a little independence to move around. He's 15 now."

"I had a wild child. Never did the leash, but I should have. It would have been the wise thing to do, because my kid was fast, impulsive, and unpredictable," another parent commented. "I managed to keep him alive, but it would have been so much easier with a leash."

"I've never seen how it's different than restraining a child in a stroller or carrier. It keeps them safe and allows them to explore their environment," one person wrote.

"I used to judge the h-ll out of parents that did this to their kids. Then I had 2 feral ninjas that I call my children," one parent added. "Now, I shut my mouth. If it works and keeps your kid safe then it isn't anyone else's business."

At the end of the day, we each have a responsibility to keep our kids safe, and -- whether you agree with him or not -- that's exactly what Edwards is trying to do. It's fair to say kid leashes aren't the number one item on most people's shopping lists, but it's easy to see where this dad is coming from. As parents, we do what we have to do to survive, and as long as our kids are happy, healthy, and not being harmed, it's really no one else's business.