10 Disney Princesses Reimagined as Moms Like Us -- They Mostly Need Naps

The Disney princesses have been reimagined by clever illustrators as everything from their older selves to Bernie Sanders, but our favorite recent update to these classic characters comes courtesy of artist Isaiah Stephens, who drew the animated icons as moms in all their messy, everyday glory! No one said life was easy after "Happily-Ever-After" and these drawings are a hilarious interpretation of that fact!

"I wanted to try and highlight some of the major events and scenarios a parent of an infant or toddler would go through," Stephens told CafeMom about the set, which he created for Cosmopolitan.com in celebration of Mother's Day. "Funny moments, tender moments, and a few in-between. Keep in mind I'm saying this as a person who doesn't have kids!"

As someone who does have kids, I will say that Stephens did a pretty great job of nailing those universal moments -- he really hit the nail on the head! Read through our slideshow to see his amazing drawings, and check out Stephens's Instagram account for more! These illustrations are absolutely, 100 percent perfect depictions of our favorite princesses as moms.





