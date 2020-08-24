15 '90s Faves Being Rebooted We Wish Hollywood Would Leave Alone



Buena Vista Pictures Whenever Hollywood is running low on new ideas, it's really easy to reach back into the past and simply reboot an old TV show or movie. Sometimes, that's great. We loved seeing the Tanners stories carried on in Fuller House, and seeing where the Saved By the Bell characters are now. But other times, reboots can be so disastrous, that they kind of even ruin the original. For example, the Gilmore Girls revival left so much to be desired that we just sort of pretend everything that happened in it wasn't real. So when we heard that these 15 TV and movie faves from the '90s were getting the reboot treatment, we got a little nervous. It's so easy for these projects to go wrong.

Sometimes, the original is just so iconic, we almost don't want a remake. (How can anyone top the original cast and story line?) Other times, we just really like the '90s setting and don't want to see the series updated for modern times. The '90s are beloved for a reason. We don't need the fashion -- or the stories updated for Gen Z-ers. Give them new content, don't co-opt the Millennials' content.

Plus, some of these reboots are either so similar to the original it doesn't seem like there's much of a point in remaking it -- other than for those involved to make more money -- and others seem to want to change so much that they'd be better off just making a new show or movie entirely, instead of trying to loosely tie it to an already existing project.

Basically, there are good reboots and bad reboots, and we don't want any of these to land in the "bad" column.