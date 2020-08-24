15 '90s Faves Being Rebooted We Wish Hollywood Would Leave Alone

Whenever Hollywood is running low on new ideas, it's really easy to reach back into the past and simply reboot an old TV show or movie. Sometimes, that's great. We loved seeing the Tanners stories carried on in Fuller House, and seeing where the Saved By the Bell characters are now. But other times, reboots can be so disastrous, that they kind of even ruin the original. For example, the Gilmore Girls revival left so much to be desired that we just sort of pretend everything that happened in it wasn't real.
So when we heard that these 15 TV and movie faves from the '90s were getting the reboot treatment, we got a little nervous. It's so easy for these projects to go wrong.
Sometimes, the original is just so iconic, we almost don't want a remake. (How can anyone top the original cast and story line?) Other times, we just really like the '90s setting and don't want to see the series updated for modern times. The '90s are beloved for a reason. We don't need the fashion -- or the stories updated for Gen Z-ers. Give them new content, don't co-opt the Millennials' content.
Plus, some of these reboots are either so similar to the original it doesn't seem like there's much of a point in remaking it -- other than for those involved to make more money -- and others seem to want to change so much that they'd be better off just making a new show or movie entirely, instead of trying to loosely tie it to an already existing project.
Basically, there are good reboots and bad reboots, and we don't want any of these to land in the "bad" column.
-
'A League of Their Own'1
Amazon is reportedly turning this classic movie into a TV series, written by and starring Broad City's Abbi Jacobson. Abbi says she's a big fan of the movie, which is slightly reassuring, but the film is honestly so iconic that it's hard to imagine that any reboot will top the original.
... especially without its all-star cast of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, and more.
-
'Clueless'2
The premise for Peacock's Clueless TV series reboot is... questionable. It takes place in present day (RIP to all those chic '90s outfits), and Cher isn't in it at all. Instead, the reboot focuses on Cher's friend, Dionne. Here's how the show has been described, and it's a lot: "[A] tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans."
-
-
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'3
According to INSIDER, Seth Rogan is going to be the latest person to try to revive the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise -- this time with a coming of age story. The problem with that, though, is that fans have been burned by reboot attempts before. As INSIDER noted, the 2014 TMNT film scored just 21% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the 2016 sequel did only marginally better with a 37% critics score. Maybe it's best to just let the original be.
-
'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'4
Will Smith is reportedly looking to reboot his beloved '90s show, this time with more drama and less comedy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will be a gritty reimagination, diving into topics like police brutality, street violence, incarceration, and more. And while all of those definitely deserve attention, it seems odd to address them in the context of a Fresh Prince reboot. It may be better off as its own standalone project than attempting to recreate what the decidedly less dramatic Fresh Prince had in the '90s.
-
-
'Hocus Pocus'5
As soon as fans found out that a Hocus Pocus remake was in the works, they were up in arms on Twitter. Fans didn't want the remake to ruin the magic of the original, especially since the new film is featuring an entirely new cast. Is Hocus Pocus even Hocus Pocus without the likes of Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker? Not really.
Thankfully, it sounds like some of the OGs might be joining the Hocus Pocus remake.
-
'Clarissa Explains it All'6
A lot of people were excited to hear that Melissa Joan Hart was involved in making a Clarissa Explains it All reboot, but talks have since stalled on the project. Last year, Us Weekly reported that even Hart no longer had any idea what was going on with it. If the star is out of the loop on the project, then it may be for the best to just skip this reboot altogether.
-
-
'Charmed'7
The CW's reboot of Charmed is due to premiere its third season in January, but this is one series that should maybe end sooner rather than later -- at least if ya ask the original cast. Both Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs voiced their frustration at not being asked back for the new series. "The fact that we weren’t included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?" Milano said.
-
'Daria'8
The Daria reboot is set to focus on Daria's friend, Jodie, for a fresh perspective. But as writer Sophy Ziss noted, it's unclear who the reboot is really for. "Fans of the show's original run are now in their late 20s and 30s, which is not the hip, teenage demographic MTV purports to have on lock," Ziss wrote. "The reality is, times have changed since the show premiered. They just have." If the show is aimed at Gen Z now, it may not resonate for OG Daria fans.
-
-
'Animaniacs'9
The classic '90s animation is being rebooted for Hulu and is due out sometime this year. But with Steven Spielberg still producing, and it still being animated and still focusing on the same characters, it begs the question of why it needed to be rebooted at all. The new series sounds just like the old series, and we don't really need a near-identical revival when we can just watch the original.
-
'Thirtysomething'10
Thirtysomething is truly a time capsule of its era. It premiered in the late '80s and ran through the early '90s. Being 30 in that time period meant something completely different than it means to be 30 in 2020. The revival was supposed to feature the original cast grown up -- and with thirtysomethings of their own -- but ABC ultimately passed on picking the pilot up to series. Another network could decide to pick up the pilot instead, but we really wish it wouldn't.
-
-
'Rugrats'11
There are two reboots in the works for Rugrats, with new episodes of the show, plus a live-action movie coming soon. We know that live-action is all the rage these days for reboots (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, etc.), but not every cartoon needs to be live-action, okay? Sometimes, 2-D is just fine. We like Rugrats the way it is.
-
'Walker, Texas Ranger'12
The reboot of this show is set to star Supernatural's Jared Padalecki, but we can't get over the idea of Walker, Texas Ranger without Chuck Norris. It will be so hard for Jared to live up to those expectations. Surely there are other projects that he could have rebooted instead. Let's do another season of the Gilmore Girls revival, Jared.
-
-
'Practical Magic'13
HBO Max is set to premiere a prequel TV series to Practical Magic called Rules of Magic. That's all well and fine, except that because it's a prequel. (That means we won't be getting any cameos from the original cast.) Knowing off the bat that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman won't be reprising their iconic witchy sister roles kind of takes some of the excitement out.
-
'Frasier'14
In the past, Frasier star Kelsey Grammer was very clear that he didn't want to reboot his iconic show. "A lot of us are quite committed to the concept that you would never try to redo what we once had," he said in 2018. Despite this, a reboot is now reportedly in the works. But when the lead actor feels that way about things, that's never a good sign.
-
-
'Three Men and a Baby'15
Can anyone ever replicate the magical chemistry that Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg had in Three Men and a Baby? Well, Zac Efron is apparently going to try, as he's signed on for the reboot. It's such a departure from what Zac's been known for lately (mostly action films and nature/travel documentaries), and we're not sure his casting was the best idea. Plus, if they can't find two other actors to mesh perfectly with Zac like the original cast did together, the remake will likely fall flat.