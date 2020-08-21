17 Box Office 'Flops' We Can't Stop Watching



Universal Pictures Sometimes movies are so good, we can't help but watch them over and over. And sometimes, they're so good that we actually can't watch them ever again. Schindler's List is an excellent film, but no one could pay us to hit play on that one again. That said, there are also movies so bad that we can't stop watching them -- precisely because they are bad. People have different definitions of what makes a movie "bad." In general, a movie is considered a flop if it fails to recoup its expensive budget. But just because a lot of people didn't flock to see the film in theaters doesn't mean it can't become a cult favorite years later. A lot of movies were failures when they came out only to be beloved now.

Truth be told, there are a number of box office bombs we can't stop watching. They're so bad that they're actually good -- or maybe, we've just watched so many times, that we've been deluded into thinking that they're good.

Either way, we love them.

A flop can be saved in the eye of a viewer for a few reasons. The cast might be so good that it's hard to hate a bad movie. (The Office fans love Steve Carell so much that they will suffer through Evan Almighty, OK?) Other times, an over-the-top, bonkers plot line can leave a viewer in awe of how the movie just fully went for it. It's impressive that these stories were all serious ideas that rooms of people decided on and no one stopped along the way.

But even though the critics may have hated these films -- or they may not have made a lot of money -- they'll always have a special place in our hearts.