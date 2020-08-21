14 Steamy Movies on Netflix to Watch for Moms Who Enjoy a Little Kink

While the risque Netflix original film 365 Days caught many people off guard with its intense, leave-nothing-to-the-imagination sex scenes, it proved to be just what viewers were looking for in the age of quarantine. After all, things can get kind of dull at home for months on end. The film was a smash hit and made Netflix's top 10 trending titles in no time. Then again, Netflix has long been a treasure trove of sultry entertainment options. Without even digging too far into the streaming service's endless library of content, it's not hard to find movies ready and waiting for your soft-core viewing pleasure.
There's seriously a steamy film on Netflix for nearly every sexual preference -- fetishes included. There's girl on guy, guy on guy, girl on girl, forbidden love, unrequited love, dangerous love, raunchy love, and just straight up lusty love as well. Some films are more focused on as much sex as often as possible, while others involve a slow build up to an intense love scene.
Name it, and it's probably somewhere on Netflix.
Oh, and because the streaming service isn't censored the way television networks are, all the action is often on full display. We mean like totally NSFW -- so don't do any browsing while at work. From the most graphic erotic films, to the more subdued but still incredibly sexy, these 14 steamy films (and two bonus series) on Netflix are worth a watch for any mom who needs a little more kink in her life. Put the kids to bed, grab a glass of wine, cue up the Netflix app, and enjoy.
'Amar'1
Main characters Laura and Carlos are each other's first loves, and the affection they share is intense and all-consuming. They are each other's escape as they plan and dream of lives separate from their families of origin. But a year into their relationship, their passion wanes as they face the real world and the realize how hard love is to maintain.
'Newness'2
Martin and Gabi are surprised to find they hit it off after meeting on a hookup app, but eventually, the exciting new feelings fade, and they soon becomes complacent and bored with their relationship. In an attempt to spice things up, they land on an unconventional solution, and soon find themselves tangled up in ways that push more than one boundary.
'Indiscretion'3
In this romantic drama turned thriller, a married woman and psychiatrist married to a busy politician have a care-free weekend affair. Little does she know that her indiscretion will end up putting her in danger when the man she had the affair with becomes obsessed with her ... and will stop at nothing to see her again -- even when things get dangerous.
'Rocco'4
That's right, a documentary made the list. Rocco follows legendary Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi as he embarks on the final year of his career. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the porn industry from the perspective of a performer who truly took it by storm as one of its top stars for more than 20 years. It's a story of success, desire, addiction, sadness, and even obsession.
'Desire'5
When Ophelia, who lives in the Amazon jungle with her boyfriend, reunites with her sister after seven years to attend her wedding, trouble ensues. Ophelia and sister Lucia's husband-to-be experience an uncontrollable attraction to each other. Their lust takes over, and the chances for a happy reconciliation between the sisters disappears.
'A Perfect Ending'6
A repressed wife is desperate to rediscover herself because her life is dull, and she wants more. She wants passion and love, but even more, she wants an orgasm. In her search for pleasure and self-discovery she ends up hiring a high-end escort -- a completely new experience, not just because she's paying for sex, but because she's paying a woman for sex.
'Swimming Pool'7
In Swimming Pool, a stodgy British writer escapes to her publisher's vacation home in an attempt to garner some inspiration for her next novel. It seems like the perfect retreat, until the publisher's wild child daughter shows up at the home. The daughter is not what the writer is used to. She's reckless and promiscuous, and before long, her lifestyle causes major trouble for both of them.
'The Skin of the Wolf'8
The Skin of the Wolf is simultaneously creepy and sexy. Set in the late 1800s, a mysterious trapper living alone in the mountains of northern Spain decides a wife will help subdue his loneliness. So he buys one. (Well, two actually.) They may not be in love or even happy, but their life together in the wilderness bonds them in unexpected way.
'Fifty'9
In Fifty, four successful women living in upper middle class Nigeria must take stock of their personal lives as they approach mid-life. They are strong, smart women who know what they want and go after it -- especially when it comes to love and lust. Fifty is at best a girl power flick, filled with tons of drama, and lots of lusty endeavors, both doomed and fruitful.
'Elisa & Marcela'10
In the early 20th century, two women fall in deep, passionate love. Their love is forbidden, but the entire town is onto them -- so they hatch an intricate plan that will change the course of their lives. After 15 years, one of the women decides to assume a new identity as a man so they can marry and spend the rest of their lives together.
'An Affair to Die For'11
Their secret tryst was hot, but things quickly turn deadly when their affair is discovered. Was their weekend of romance worth it? Not once they realize that their lives and the lives of those closest to them are in danger because of it. A horrifying game of cat and mouse ensues in An Affair to Die For, and this unfaithful couple find themselves desperately trying to escape a nightmare.
'She's Gotta Have It'12
She's Gotta Have It is a classic that a lot of people haven't seen yet. Directed by Spike Lee, She's Gotta Have It is filmed in his trademark style and has a mockumentary feel that makes viewers feel like they are getting a bird's-eye view into main character Nola Darling's sexual escapades as she engages with three different men -- all the while battling to maintain her own independence.
'Cuddle Weather'13
Two sex workers strike up a relationship after engaging in paid sex in adjacent rooms. They become friends, and eventually decide they're up for booty calls -- to get some lovin' that isn't a transaction. It starts as a no-strings-attached relationship, but when one of them begins to fall in love, the dynamic between them swiftly changes.
'People You May Know'14
In People You May Know, a group of 40-something friends in Los Angeles is turned upside down when a woman gets pregnant with her husband's gay best friend during a drunken one-night stand. They must now figure out whether their relationships will evolve or crash and burn. It's a humorous, heartwarming, and outlandish watch, but also super-sexy and surprising.
Bonus Series: Toy Boy15
In this devious 13-episode series, a sexy stripper and sometimes prostitute, Hugo is falsely accused of murder after waking up next to a corpse on cruise ship. The corpse was that of his longtime lover and on top of grieving his loss, he must also find a way to prove his innocence. Each episode clocks in at over an hour, so it almost feels like a series of darkly steamy movies.
Bonus Series: Valeria16
In Valeria, a writer's personal and work lives seem to be falling apart simultaneously. With the support of her three best friends, Valeria embarks on a journey to figure out what's next. Along the way, they work through their emotions and face infidelity, unfulfilled desires, self-doubt, and more -- but not without engaging in plenty of steamy antics as they work it all out.