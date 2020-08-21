14 Steamy Movies on Netflix to Watch for Moms Who Enjoy a Little Kink



Granfalloon Productions While the risque Netflix original film 365 Days caught many people off guard with its intense, leave-nothing-to-the-imagination sex scenes, it proved to be just what viewers were looking for in the age of quarantine. After all, things can get kind of dull at home for months on end. The film was a smash hit and made Netflix's top 10 trending titles in no time. Then again, Netflix has long been a treasure trove of sultry entertainment options. Without even digging too far into the streaming service's endless library of content, it's not hard to find movies ready and waiting for your soft-core viewing pleasure.

There's seriously a steamy film on Netflix for nearly every sexual preference -- fetishes included. There's girl on guy, guy on guy, girl on girl, forbidden love, unrequited love, dangerous love, raunchy love, and just straight up lusty love as well. Some films are more focused on as much sex as often as possible, while others involve a slow build up to an intense love scene.

Name it, and it's probably somewhere on Netflix.

Oh, and because the streaming service isn't censored the way television networks are, all the action is often on full display. We mean like totally NSFW -- so don't do any browsing while at work. From the most graphic erotic films, to the more subdued but still incredibly sexy, these 14 steamy films (and two bonus series) on Netflix are worth a watch for any mom who needs a little more kink in her life. Put the kids to bed, grab a glass of wine, cue up the Netflix app, and enjoy.