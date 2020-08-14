16 New Movies Slated to Premiere This Fall

It's undoubtedly been an odd year for new movies. Movie theaters all over the US closed in March, and while a number of new films have been released on streaming platforms, the release dates for a whole spate of long-anticipated films got pushed back. Many of us have been left to either binge-watch TV shows or stick with the new film releases included in the price of the streaming subscriptions we're already paying for -- instead of getting to see the movies we'd been looking forward to catching in the theater since we first watched the trailers back in 2019. But 2020 isn't over yet, and we can't wait for the upcoming movie season.
As fall draws near, some movie theaters are gearing up to reopen, and the new release dates for a bunch of films we've all been waiting to see for months are right around the corner. (Some movies that were always scheduled to release in the fall will be premiering as well.) Hopefully, all of this means the days of paying $30 for a two-day digital rental are coming to a close, and we'll get to see new movies on the big screen -- in an icy cold theater with the smell of buttered popcorn surrounding us.
Of course, there are also some movies that have been scheduled to premiere on streaming platforms all along, and we're excited for some of those, too.
We can't guarantee that these dates won't be pushed back again, that movie theaters in all geographical regions will be open, or that these films won't end up being released digitally instead of in theaters. But as of now, friends, there are a bunch of promising looking films set to release between September and December. Keep reading to find out more about the 16 movies we're most looking forward to seeing this fall.
-
'Wonder Woman 1984'1
Anticipated Release Date: October 2
Rated: PG-13
It feels like we've been anxiously awaiting the Wonder Woman sequel since long before the pandemic, and it's finally set to debut this fall. In this follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman, the world's favorite female superhero will face two new villains in this big budget flick, packed with the incredible high-flying action sequences we all expect from the DC Extended Universe franchise.
-
'Candyman'2
Anticipated Release Date: October 16
Rated: R
Nearly 30 years after the original Candyman film terrified adults and children alike, a sequel will be released this October. This installment takes us back to the Chicago neighborhood the original film was set in -- only its been gentrified and is now full of nonbelievers. But some long-time residents remain, and a chance retelling of the Candyman legend ignites a new wave of terror.
-
-
'Death on the Nile'3
Anticipated Release Date: October 23
Rated: NR
Legendary actor Kenneth Branagh has directed and starred in a remake of Agatha Christie's 1937 mystery novel Death on the Nile, which was originally adapted to film in 1978. Branagh describes the remake, which tells the tale of detective Hercule Poirot investigating the murder of a woman who died on a Nile River cruise, as "dark and sexy." The film also stars knockouts Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright.
-
'Connected'4
Anticipated Release Date: October 23
Rated: NR
Connected is bringing a new story line to the genre of animated films. The story follows a teenager heading off to film school who forms deeper bonds with her family ... before the road trip they planned is disrupted by a technology uprising. Basically, all of the technology and devices that humanity relies on are trying to take over the world.
-
-
'Come Play'5
Anticipated Release Date: October 30
Rated: NR
In this psychological thriller, Hilary Swank returns to the screen as a seductive, discredited police detective who lures a married man (played by Michael Ealy) into a one-night stand, slowly working to destroy his life by roping him into an intense investigation.
-
'Black Widow'6
Anticipated Release Date: November 6
Rated: PG-13
We are finally about to see Black Widow's origin story. In the film, we learn about the superhero's life in Russia as Natasha Romanoff and follow along as she arrives in New York as a freelance operative. The film takes place between Marvel's Civil War and Infinity War installments. Black Widow will be the first film to be released in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
-
-
'Let Him Go'7
Anticipated Release Date: November 6
Rated: NR
Sure to be a tear-jerker, Let it Go stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as grieving parents who must leave their isolated life on a ranch in Montana after losing their son. They must rescue their grandson from a dangerous living situation with his mother's parents, forcing them to put aside their grief in order to protect him.
-
'Deep Water'8
Anticipated Release Date: November 13
Rated: NR
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in Deep Water, what's being called an erotic thriller. The film is about a man who agrees to let his wife take on lovers in order to avoid divorce, but in a suspenseful twist, those lovers begin to go missing ... and the husband becomes the subject of a criminal investigation.
-
-
'No Time to Die'9
Anticipated Release Date: November 20
Rated: PG-13
In the latest installment of Daniel Craig's Bond movies, 007 has retired from active service and is living a quiet life in Jamaica ... until a former colleague turns up in need of help rescuing a kidnapped scientist. The film is sure to pack all the thrills we've come to expect from the Bond franchise, as well as some fantastic acting from co-stars Rami Malek and Ralph Fiennes.
-
'Soul'10
Anticipated Release Date: November 20
Rated: NR
In what looks to be a gorgeous display of animation, Soul tells the story of a musician -- who after years of teaching music and not pursuing his dream of becoming a jazz performer -- loses his passion, causing his soul to leave his body. He works through the "you seminar" to earn passage back to earth before he completely disappears, only to return and find himself in the body of an infant.
-
-
'Voyagers'11
Anticipated Release Date: November 25
Rated: NR
Colin Farrell stars in this sci-fi flick about a group of people who have been purposely bred with enhanced intelligence and must figure out how to save the human race from total extinction. Eventually, they are sent out on a mission to colonize a far-off planet.
And when things don't go according to plan, chaos ensues.
-
'Happiest Season'12
Anticipated Release Date: November 20
Rated: NR
Kristen Stewart stars in the romantic comedy Happiest Season. It's a film about a woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend during her family's big holiday party -- only she doesn't realize that her girlfriend hasn't come out to her family, throwing a wrench into her plans. Happiest Season is definitely a new twist on the classic Christmas movie.
-
-
'Free Guy'13
Anticipated Release Date: December 11
Rated: NR
Ryan Reynolds brings his trademark humor to Free Guy, a film about a man named "Guy" living a relatively mundane life as a bank teller ... until he discovers that he's actually a nonplayer character in a violent video game. Problem is, the video game is scheduled to shut down soon, and Guy must take on the task of saving his world.
-
'West Side Story'14
Anticipated Release Date: December 19
Rated: NR
This remake of the classic 1957 musical stars Ansel Elgort of Baby Driver and The Fault in Our Stars -- alongside newcomers Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose -- and even features an appearance from Rita Moreno herself. For those who don't know the story, Westside Story is about a teenage couple from different ethnic "gangs" in New York City who fall in love.
-
-
'Dune'15
Anticipated Release Date: December 18
Rated: NR
Based on the novel of the same name, Dune is a dystopian sci-fi film with an all-star cast -- featuring Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, and WWE alum Dave Bautista, among others. It's about a young man tasked with traveling to what is known as the most dangerous planet in the universe to bring home the most prized resource known to man so he can save his people's existence, of course facing evil along the way.
-
'Coming 2 America'16
Anticipated Release Date: December 18
Rated: NR
Prince Akeem is back in New York City! In this sequel to 1988's Coming to America, Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Prince Akeem of Zamunda who has learned that he left behind a son who would be the rightful heir to his throne. Arsenio Hall also returns as Semmi, and this follow-up film sees performances of some of today's most well-known and funniest entertainers -- including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, and Tracy Morgan.