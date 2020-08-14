16 New Movies Slated to Premiere This Fall



Warner Bros It's undoubtedly been an odd year for new movies. Movie theaters all over the US closed in March, and while a number of new films have been released on streaming platforms, the release dates for a whole spate of long-anticipated films got pushed back. Many of us have been left to either binge-watch TV shows or stick with the new film releases included in the price of the streaming subscriptions we're already paying for -- instead of getting to see the movies we'd been looking forward to catching in the theater since we first watched the trailers back in 2019. But 2020 isn't over yet, and we can't wait for the upcoming movie season.

As fall draws near, some movie theaters are gearing up to reopen, and the new release dates for a bunch of films we've all been waiting to see for months are right around the corner. (Some movies that were always scheduled to release in the fall will be premiering as well.) Hopefully, all of this means the days of paying $30 for a two-day digital rental are coming to a close, and we'll get to see new movies on the big screen -- in an icy cold theater with the smell of buttered popcorn surrounding us.

Of course, there are also some movies that have been scheduled to premiere on streaming platforms all along, and we're excited for some of those, too.



We can't guarantee that these dates won't be pushed back again, that movie theaters in all geographical regions will be open, or that these films won't end up being released digitally instead of in theaters. But as of now, friends, there are a bunch of promising looking films set to release between September and December. Keep reading to find out more about the 16 movies we're most looking forward to seeing this fall.