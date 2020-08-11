20 of the Best Movies of 2020 Thus Far



Netflix Anyone in America who didn't get out to the movie theater by March is likely missing the experience by now. We go to the movies to escape -- to hide away in a temperature-controlled room, eat copious snacks in the dark, and get lost in someone else's world for a couple of hours. While many of us are mourning the loss of that pastime -- especially as we're now in the midst of what is normally blockbuster season -- a lot of really good movies have actually been released this year. How we view those movies for the first time may be different (possibly forever), but that doesn't change the fact that they still offer plenty of entertainment value.

Although some major releases that were supposed to happen in 2020 are being held off until next year, movie studios have still been releasing plenty of content. They've had to get creative and experiment to figure out the best ways to get new movies to consumers, but it is happening -- perhaps ironically, it's primarily the streaming services and indie film studios that have managed to get their movies out there. They rely less on big screens and massive opening weekends than the major film studios do, so it makes sense.

The upside? We have the opportunity as consumers to explore a greater variety of films than we might have in the past. We're home more and can watch a huge number of new releases right from our living rooms, without wasting our hard-earned dollars on exorbitantly priced concessions. We may not get to see In the Heights or Venom 2 in 2020, but plenty of other excellent new movies have already been released this year.

Keep reading to find out 20 of the best movies that have come out in 2020 so far.