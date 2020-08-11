20 of the Best Movies of 2020 Thus Far

Anyone in America who didn't get out to the movie theater by March is likely missing the experience by now. We go to the movies to escape -- to hide away in a temperature-controlled room, eat copious snacks in the dark, and get lost in someone else's world for a couple of hours. While many of us are mourning the loss of that pastime -- especially as we're now in the midst of what is normally blockbuster season -- a lot of really good movies have actually been released this year. How we view those movies for the first time may be different (possibly forever), but that doesn't change the fact that they still offer plenty of entertainment value.
Although some major releases that were supposed to happen in 2020 are being held off until next year, movie studios have still been releasing plenty of content. They've had to get creative and experiment to figure out the best ways to get new movies to consumers, but it is happening -- perhaps ironically, it's primarily the streaming services and indie film studios that have managed to get their movies out there. They rely less on big screens and massive opening weekends than the major film studios do, so it makes sense.
The upside? We have the opportunity as consumers to explore a greater variety of films than we might have in the past. We're home more and can watch a huge number of new releases right from our living rooms, without wasting our hard-earned dollars on exorbitantly priced concessions. We may not get to see In the Heights or Venom 2 in 2020, but plenty of other excellent new movies have already been released this year.
Keep reading to find out 20 of the best movies that have come out in 2020 so far.
-
'Athlete A'1
The world of American sports was completely shook when the story that USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar had abused some of our most revered and beloved athletes came out. Athlete A follows the Indianapolis Star reporters who broke the story and offers firsthand accounts from the athletes themselves, as well as from the reporters who exposed Nassar's crimes. It's a fascinating and heartbreaking watch, and a must-see for sports fans.
-
'Come To Daddy'2
A troubled thirty-something, Norval, receives a letter from his estranged father requesting a visit. Norval accepts, and soon after showing up at his father's waterfront cabin, he realizes the reunion he had hoped for is far from what's happening. In fact, his dad isn't at all what he expected. Pops has a creepy history that just can't be escaped, and now, Norval is forced to deal with it all -- no matter how gruesome and uncomfortable.
-
-
'Rewind'3
Rewind can definitely be filed under disturbing documentaries. It's the autobiographical account of a man who unearths some home movies that trigger his memories of childhood trauma long forgotten. He realizes that he and his sister were both sexually abused by various family members over several years, and the film tackles how such trauma is buried -- and the ways in which it can eventually come to light. The film also touches on the challenges of prosecuting such cases years later, and how the system fails abuse victims.
-
'Bad Boys for Life'4
Fans of the classic Will Smith and Martin Lawrence flicks, will appreciate the final installment in the Bad Boys film series. It brings Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett full circle as they attempt to reconcile their aging selves with their desire to keep hunting down criminals. It's a true action flick, offering lots of fantastical fight scenes and car chases. Bad Boys for Life also introduces a brand-new set of characters that may just be waiting to continue the "Bad Boys" legacy.
-
-
'The Fight'5
Anyone interested in social justice and civil liberties will learn a lot about what it takes to fight important legal battles on Capitol Hill from watching The Fight. The documentary follows the real cases of struggling Americans and their legal representatives as they fight for justice and freedom in a system that is actively working against them.
-
'The Old Guard'6
Netflix's The Old Guard flips the action genre on its head by casting a female lead, and an incredibly diverse cast in a thrill-packed film that takes a deep look into ancient mythology. Sounds kooky, but with Charlize Theron, and her stellar acting abilities at the helm -- and a cast of characters that resonates with today's world -- it manages to tell a story that many of us haven't heard before in an intriguing and even relatable way.
-
-
'Miss Juneteenth'7
Miss Juneteenth offers a fresh twist on the classic pageant girl tale. A former beauty queen and single mother working in the service industry is intent on turning her rebellious teen daughter into the pageant winner she herself once was, despite her daughter's apparent lack of interest. This is no ordinary pageant, though, it's Miss Juneteenth -- which commemorates the day slaves in Texas were freed after the Emancipation Proclamation, making it all the more important that her daughter come out victorious.
-
'The Way Back'8
There's almost nothing Ben Affleck's acting abilities can't carry. His intense performance alone makes The Way Back a worthy watch, especially for sports fans. The movie's story line isn't anything earth-shattering -- it's one of failure, regret, hard work and redemption -- but the movie is just well-made, and gives viewers something to root for.
-
-
'Hamilton'9
Broadway may be shut down, but Disney has opened it back up to the masses. A live recording of the hit play Hamilton from 2016 is now available on the company's streaming service, Disney+. It tells an elaborate and somewhat fictionalized story of one of America's founding fathers -- Alexander Hamilton -- but with an unexpectedly diverse cast, and set to the sounds of hip-hop music. They play was revolutionary when it debuted in 2015, and is worth watching for those who've already seen it live, as well as anyone who is hearing about it for the first time.
-
'Extra Ordinary'10
Extra Ordinary might fit the bill for movie enthusiasts in need of a good laugh that doesn't follow the typical comedy formula. It's the horror-infused tale of a kind, Irish driving instructor who uses her supernatural abilities to ward off the demonic powers of a washed-up rock star who has put a spell on a local teenager, leaving her father desperate to save her.
-
-
'Onward'11
Disney has most definitely been bringing the pandemic entertainment relief. Onward debuted in theaters just as much of the United States was shutting down, so very few people had the opportunity to see it when it originally released. In a surprise move, Disney released the movie on Disney+ just a couple of months later, and we all got to see the uplifting tale of two teenage elven brothers on a quest to find their inner magic so they can bring back the father they lost when they were young.
-
'Disclosure'12
Disclosure is a documentary that tackles the representation of transgender people in Hollywood, with eye-opening commentary from transgender figures in the film and television industry -- including Laverne Cox, Bianca Lee, and Brian Michael Smith. The film discusses the impact of how transgender individuals are portrayed in movies and on television and how those portrayals have shaped the way Americans see transgender people, and perpetuated the negativity associated with being transgender.
-
-
'The Willoughbys'13
In this animated tale, frustrated with their parents, the Willoughby kids devise a plan to get them out of the picture so they can raise themselves ... only things don't go quite to plan, and they end up learning what it truly means to be a family after all. This film features a slew of recognizable voices from actors, including Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, and Ricky Gervais to name a few.
-
'Black is King'14
Black is King is at once a visual album by Beyonce and the singer's own retelling of Disney's The Lion King. Beyonce starred as Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King, and Black is King very much feels like a follow up and her own personal statement on the meaning of Simba's story. Just as impactful as the story itself are the cinematography, costume, and set design featured throughout -- all of which makes the film feel like walking through an art museum while listening to an informative and empowering audio tour.
-
-
'Blood Quantum'15
In a rare unique take on the zombie genre, Blood Quantum takes place on a native reservation where the residents realize that they are somehow immune to the zombie plague that is destroying the world. Members of the tribe grapple with whether they should let outsiders seeking refuge into their community, or fight to protect themselves -- all while battling the vicious undead.
-
'The Last Tree'16
This coming-of-age tale follows a teen boy from rural England as his family moves to London, and he learns to accept and adapt to the changes that come with city life as he figures out what he wants for his future. Femi is forced to look at race, culture, and his own personal values in ways he's never before considered.
-
-
'The Invisible Man'17
In this intense thriller, Elizabeth Moss plays a woman who unexpectedly inherits her abusive ex-boyfriend's fortune after he commits suicide. Before she can get too comfortable, though, paranoia sets in, and she becomes convinced that her ex isn't actually dead but in hiding and engaging her in a game of deadly cat and mouse.
-
'Da 5 Bloods'18
In Oscar-winning director Spike Lee's latest film, four African-American veterans return to Vietnam together on a hunt for the remains of their squad leader who was killed during the war -- only, they also believe there's buried treasure to be found during their journey. The men must survive in the wilderness and battle the demons they left behind when they returned home from Vietnam decades earlier.
-
-
'Palm Springs'19
Stuck in an infinite time loop (think Groundhog Day), two people struggling at life meet at a wedding in Palm Springs and hit it off pretty quickly. Things, however, aren't what they seem, and once Sarah realizes that they are stuck in the same day, she and Nyles decide to embrace the situation -- and get themselves into all sorts of hilarious chaos -- because, well...there are no consequences.
-
'Becoming'20
An offshoot of the success of her autobiography of the same title, Michelle Obama's documentary, Becoming, chronicles the former first lady's conversations on her past, her hopes for the future, and her connections with various individuals during a behind-the-scenes look at her 2019 book tour. The documentary has all the heart of the book itself and further humanizes a woman who has arguably been one of the most scrutinized in American history.