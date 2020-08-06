16 Movies to Binge on Netflix After 'The Kissing Booth'

There's just something about a coming-of-age romance that gives us all the nostalgic feels, so it's no real surprise that Netflix's The Kissing Booth has captured the hearts of teens and adults alike. The film is about two high school juniors who've been best friends since birth, that is until one of them falls for the other's older brother, nearly destroying their friendship. It's been so popular that a sequel was recently released on the streaming platform, and a third installment is set to release in 2021. But, The Kissing Booth isn't just a childish love story; movie lovers from 14 to 40, can agree that it's actually pretty darn funny, too.
Most teen movies -- The Kissing Booth included -- offer movie lovers a little bit of everything. We're talking comedy, romance, drama -- the works -- all in one film. More importantly, we can all relate to them, because...well, we've all been teenagers. Just think of how much fun it is to watch '80s teen films despite the fact that most of us were just babies when they were released.
They endure!
Plus, we can't ignore the fact that sometimes the kooky hijinks and silly humor featured in these movies are just plain old entertaining and a great way to escape reality when life gets heavy. From the lighthearted to the gut-wrenching, teen rom-coms have a way of sucking us in and getting us hooked.
There are a bunch of teen-themed treasures to binge on Netflix before the third film comes out next year. Keep reading to find out what to watch between now and then.
-
'The Kissing Booth 2'1
Rated: TV-14
Elle and Noah tackle a long distance relationship, while Elle attempts to figure out where she'll go to college -- in California with Lee, or in Boston with Noah -- and how she'll manage to pay for it. Unsure whether her relationship with Noah can survive the distance if she doesn't end up in Boston, she begins to fall for a dreamy new friend, Marco.
-
'To All the Boys I've Loved Before'2
Rated: TV-14
Teenaged Lara Jean has a habit of writing love letters to all of the boys she crushes on -- only, she never actually plans to send them. Somehow, though, all of Lara Jean's letters are sent out at the same time without her knowing how or by whom. Soon, her life is sent into a tailspin as she attempts to deal with the aftermath without completely embarrassing herself.
-
-
'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You'3
Rated: TV-14
Yup, there's a sequel, and it's just as adorable and nerdy as the original. Things have been set right, and Lara Jean has finally found luck in love. But of course, complications are around the corner. The recipient of one of her love letters resurfaces, and Lara Jean realizes she still has feelings for him, presenting her with quite the dilemma.
-
'Tall Girl'4
Rated: TV-PG
After years of awkwardly struggling to embrace her height, high-schooler Jodi finally accepts herself as she is after meeting and consequently crushing on the new exchange student who is even taller than she is. With the help of her besties and sister, Jodi turns that acceptance into confidence as she navigates the twists and turns of love for the first time.
-
-
'The Perfect Date'5
Rated: TV-14
In a unique twist on the teenage romantic comedy, in The Perfect Date, a smart, handsome high school senior creates a dating app which he uses to promote his services as a "fake date" for anyone looking to impress with their plus-one. Eventually, though, Brooks meets a girl that he actually likes forcing him to rethink his money-making scheme.
-
'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser'6
Rated: PG-13
Sierra Burgess Is a Loser is actually a modern version of the classic play Cyrano de Bergerac. It's set in a high school and features a band geek who teams up with the most popular girl in school to earn the affections of her crush. Oh, and it co-stars Noah Centineo -- that guy who is also in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and The Perfect Date -- who is clearly in the midst of his rom-com peak.
-
-
'Feel the Beat'7
Rated: TV-G
While Netflix's Feel the Beat isn't exactly a rom-com, it's definitely a feel-good film that'll make us laugh, cry, and cheer. It tells the tale of a young dancer who returns to her small hometown after bombing her big Broadway audition and ends up coaching an awkward youth dance team -- which turns out to be a both a humbling and inspiring experience.
Bonus: It's family-friendly.
-
'The Last Summer'8
Rated: TV-14
In classic teen movie fashion, The Last Summer follows a group of high school seniors post-graduation. During their last summer before college, each student is navigating old relationships and new ones as they figure out what they want for their futures and learn more about each other as well as about themselves.
-
-
'Airplane Mode'9
Rated: TV-PG
In this adorable romantic dramedy, Ana gives up fashion design to become an influencer for a favorite brand. But when Ana gets into a car accident while on her cell phone, her dad ships her off to her grandfather's farm -- in a data dead zone. (Gasp!) Will this fashionable diva be able to survive cut off from everything she know and loves?
Just be careful which Airplane Mode ya click on -- there's another film of the same name that's more American Pie than The Kissing Booth.
-
'Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List'10
Rated: Not Rated
Naomi and Ely have been BFFs since they were just little kids. Now, they're off to college together, and their friendship is in jeopardy. Despite having a "no-kiss list," Naomi falls for the same guy that Ely's crushing on, leaving them to figure out who will get the guy ... and if their friendship can survive the outcome.
-
-
'Banana Split'11
Rated: R
Another summer teen flick, Banana Split is just as quirky as its title implies. The summer after an ugly break up with her high school boyfriend, April makes an awesome new friend. Only...it turns out her new bestie is now dating her ex, making for quite the comical -- aka awkward -- situation. This one is rated R, thanks to some crude humor, so save it for after the kiddos are in bed.
-
'The Outcasts'12
Rated: PG-13
Think Revenge of the Nerds, but modern. In The Outcasts, nerdy best buds Jody and Mindy unite all of their school's outcasts to exact revenge on their high school's Queen Bee whose latest prank was the last straw for Jody. The newfound power goes a little too far, and the girls end up learning an important lesson: Revenge is almost never the answer.
-
-
'Hope Springs Eternal'13
Rated: PG
High-schooler Hope Gracin has survived cancer, but she isn't as happy as she should be. Turns out, she's not so sure who she is now that she's no longer "the girl with cancer." So afraid that people will no longer find her interesting, she hides her recovery from her peers. Eventually, the secret gets out, and Hope has to rely on her support system as she discovers her new identity.
-
'The Half of It'14
Rated: PG-13
Introvert Ellie Chu knows she's different from most of the kids at her high school, but she's totally okay with it. In an attempt to make some extra money, she pens a love letter to help a popular jock win over his crush. Ellie, however, is surprised to just to discover that she and her client have become friends ... and that she likes the same girl he does.
-
-
'#REALITYHIGH'15
Rated: TV-14
Smart, driven Dani Barnes is excited to go to veterinary school at UC Davis after she graduates high school, but her focus shifts when her longtime crush finally notices her. There's a major problem, though: his ex! Dani finds herself the number one enemy of a social media celebrity who is determined to bring her down.
Let the high school hijinks begin!
-
'Clueless'16
Rated: PG-13
"As if!" It may not be around for long, but the iconic '90s teen movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Beverly Hills teenager Cher is the queen of her high school, and as such she takes pains to preserve her shallow, rich girl persona and build her army of worshipers. Only, it goes too far when Cher gives the new girl a makeover good enough to help her rise above herself on the social hierarchy.