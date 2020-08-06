16 Movies to Binge on Netflix After 'The Kissing Booth'



Netflix There's just something about a coming-of-age romance that gives us all the nostalgic feels, so it's no real surprise that Netflix's The Kissing Booth has captured the hearts of teens and adults alike. The film is about two high school juniors who've been best friends since birth, that is until one of them falls for the other's older brother, nearly destroying their friendship. It's been so popular that a sequel was recently released on the streaming platform, and a third installment is set to release in 2021. But, The Kissing Booth isn't just a childish love story; movie lovers from 14 to 40, can agree that it's actually pretty darn funny, too.

Most teen movies -- The Kissing Booth included -- offer movie lovers a little bit of everything. We're talking comedy, romance, drama -- the works -- all in one film. More importantly, we can all relate to them, because...well, we've all been teenagers. Just think of how much fun it is to watch '80s teen films despite the fact that most of us were just babies when they were released.

They endure!

Plus, we can't ignore the fact that sometimes the kooky hijinks and silly humor featured in these movies are just plain old entertaining and a great way to escape reality when life gets heavy. From the lighthearted to the gut-wrenching, teen rom-coms have a way of sucking us in and getting us hooked.

There are a bunch of teen-themed treasures to binge on Netflix before the third film comes out next year. Keep reading to find out what to watch between now and then.