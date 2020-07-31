The Most Underrated Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now



Netflix Horror movies are not for everyone. They're not like other movies that can help unwind ourselves after a long day. Instead, these are filled with twists, turns, and jump scares that get our blood pumping harder and our heart rate working double time. The best kind of horror movie will get right under the viewer's skin and bury itself deep into the brain. It will have a story line that the viewer will remember for years to come, making them think twice about going to the washroom while on a road trip. It's amazing what a great and terrifying story line can do, but it's challenging to find one that's believable enough or unpredictable to keep the view on their toes.

The good thing is, if someone finds themselves in the mood to be terrified for one-and-a-half hours, there are more horror movies and psychological thrillers than ever before. On Netflix, there are entire categories that center the fear movies, and they're often broken down into categories: teen slasher, post-apocalyptic, paranormal – though the best will have some combination.



If there's a desire to watch a scary movie, but one is not sure where to start, Netflix has a great selection of underrated horror movies, ones that aren't given enough praise still today. We've listed the most underrated movies on Netflix right now – and these can all be streamed now.

There's a little bit of something for everyone.