20 Movies Coming to Netflix in August We're Ready to Stream

This August, Netflix will welcome a ton of new content -- just in time for everyone's late-summer-it's-too-hot-to-be-outside socially distant viewing needs. There are some truly epic films to look out for on the streaming service over the next several weeks, and we've done our best to curate a list of the top 20, so no one has to waste any time lost in the abyss of Netflix's seemingly never-ending library of movies. There's literally something for everyone -- from the youngest kids, to those visiting in-laws -- being added to Netflix this August. Movies from some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Jake Gylenhaall, Salma Hayek and Julianne Moore, will all be making an appearance, too.
With a movies from various genres -- whether someone is into action, drama, or musicals -- the upcoming lineup is definitely enough to get movie lovers everywhere ready for some late-night viewing and weekend movie fests. Better yet, anyone who has a home projector should consider throwing up a white sheet in the backyard, queuing up a favorite film from our own childhood that's arriving on Netflix -- and treating the family to a backyard movie night, complete with popcorn, candy, juice boxes and adult beverages.
Now, that's what we call family fun!
So forget about the flicks we missed before they were removed from the streaming service at the end of July, and get ready to enjoy a whole new docket of movies to throughout the month of August (and probably well into the fall). Keep reading to find out some of the most fun, interesting, and entertaining movies coming to Netflix in August 2020.
'A Knight's Tale'1
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Who didn't have a crush on Heath Ledger after watching him play a dreamy albeit faux knight in 2001's A Knight's Tale? The film is inspired by Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales, and features Heath as a mop-headed pauper whose master's death prompts him to invent a new identity as a talented knight set on winning a jousting tournament, and of course, falling for royalty along the way.
'Acts of Violence'2
Coming to Netflix: August 1
There's just something about a Bruce Willis action movie. Triggered by a human trafficking incident involving his fiancée, a man named Roman recruits his ex-military brothers to help him find her -- eventually teaming up with a detective gone rogue (guess who) in the midst of a human trafficking investigation hampered by shady politics.
'Being John Malkovich'3
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Anyone needing a dose of weird to help them escape reality will get just that when Being John Malkovich hits Netflix on August 1. In this bizarre, critically-acclaimed film by director Spike Jonze, a puppeteer discovers a door in a New York City office building that turns out to be a portal into the mind of John Malkovich. He eventually lets his wife as well as a co-worker in on his find, and they discover that they can actually control Malkovich's mind.
'Dennis the Menace'4
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Comedy legend Walter Mathau stars in the feature film remake of the once popular comic book and television series Dennis the Menace, creating a '90s family classic. Tiny Dennis stays with his elderly neighbors while his parents are out of town, and inadvertently, causes all sorts of chaos for the retirees. After being yelled at for the trouble he's caused, Dennis takes off on his bike -- only to be abducted by a neighborhood burglar, setting off an all-night search.
'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'5
Coming to Netflix: August 1
In one of actor Jim Carrey's rare dramatic roles, he stars alongside Kate Winslet in this tale of a troubled couple who undergo surgery to erase each other from their minds. Only Jim's character, Joel, realizes during the procedure that he is still in love with his girlfriend. The kicker? Most of the movie occurs from the perspective of being inside Joel's brain as he attempts to preserve his memories before the surgery concludes.
'Mr. Deeds'6
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Sometimes, a bit of mindless humor is in order, and Adam Sandler's Mr. Deeds fits the bill. In this offbeat comedy, Adam plays a small-town businessman who unexpectedly inherits billions of dollars (and a top media company) and moves to the city where he's duped by a pretty reporter, played by Winona Ryder. Of course, the reporter eventually falls for him, and Deeds realizes money isn't everything.
'Ocean's Twelve'7
Coming to Netflix: August 1
In the second installment of the Ocean's trilogy, Danny Ocean must rally the original gang together for another heist -- this time, to pay back their original victim before he has all eleven of the thieves killed. They end up planning an unbelievable European heist -- that goes completely and unexpectedly wrong -- prompting an investigation by European authorities with an inside connection.
'Ocean's Thirteen'8
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Movie watchers know exactly what to expect when they click on an Ocean's movie, and Ocean's Thirteen delivers just that. As the third installment of the original trilogy, only a serious plot twist could have made this movie live up to the first two, which, for the most part, it does. One of the original eleven is double-crossed, setting in motion a plan for revenge and redemption.
'Seabiscuit'9
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Tobey Maguire has undeniably had a long career as an actor, but in the early 2000s, he was Spider-man -- that is until he played jockey Red Pollard in Seabiscuit. The tale of the undersized racehorse that brought inspiration and hope to Americans during the Great Depression, earned an Oscar's Best Picture nomination, amongst a slew of others and earned Tobey cred as a serious actor.
'The Addams Family'10
Coming to Netflix: August 1
The appeal of the 1991 film The Addams Family has endured for nearly thirty years -- so much so, that an animated remake was released in 2019. While that was a pleasure to watch, it doesn't hold a candle to the original, which follows the spooky Addams family as they attempt to fit in with their suburban neighbors. We all saw it as kids, but watching it again as an adult, it's undeniable that this Halloween-ish film's themes were ahead of the times.
'The Lost World: Jurassic Park'11
Coming to Netflix: August 1
Four years after the original Jurassic Park film was released, the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, came out and chronicled the team's journey as the arrived at Jurassic Park Site B to study the previously freed dinosaurs while an opposing team shows up with the goal of -- once again -- sedating and capturing the pre-historic creatures.
'The NeverEnding Story'12
Coming to Netflix: August 1
There's nothing like a bit of nostalgia. The NeverEnding Story is a cult favorite among '80s babies and '90s kids. In this fantasy tale, an unhappy, bullied boy escapes reality via an ancient storybook lent to him by a local bookseller. As he reads, he becomes a part of the story and must rescue the fictional land of Fantasia -- with the assistance of some truly incredible mythical creatures.
'The Ugly Truth'13
Coming to Netflix: August 1
This classic rom-com stars Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler. A ladies' man puts a television producer through a series of obstacles to help her set her love life straight, while their opposing personalities clash the entire time. A love interest arises, and consequently, the producer's show experiences a resurgence -- but the man she ends up with might not be who she expected.
'The Promise'14
Coming to Netflix: August 8
Christian Bale's acting abilities are on full display in The Promise, a film that tells of a love triangle between two men and a woman at the end of the Ottoman Empire. It's romance, it's war, it's history, and it's sure to be a cathartic tear fest for anyone in need of a good cry.
Team Michael or Team Chris? Which will it be?
'Nightcrawler'15
Coming to Netflix: August 10
Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be any creepier than he is as con man and petty criminal cum Los Angeles crime journalist Louis Bloom. With a penchant for the seedy, Louis Bloom ends up getting himself mixed up in the nighttime crimes he covers as a video journalist for the local news station he works for in order to get a better story ... and more money for himself.
'Mr. Peabody & Sherman'16
Coming to Netflix: August 11
One of the few animated films coming to Netflix in August, Mr. Peabody & Sherman is an adorable flick about a genius dog and his adopted human son embarking on a series of time-travel adventures. (Sherman's a kid, and kids will get into things.) The only problem is time travel is sensitive, and Sherman has made a mistake that could change the course of history.
'Project Power'17
Coming to Netflix: August 14
Starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this Netflix Original is sure to be a worthy watch when it debuts mid-month. It's a new take on the drug wars theme, with the fictional substance being one that transforms regular people into superheroes for five minutes at a time -- with super-abilities varying from person to person. It wreaks havoc on the streets of New Orleans, prompting a local drug dealer, an ex-soldier, and a local cop to team up to take down the drug's creators.
'Les Miserables'18
Coming to Netflix: August 16
Put Hugh Jackman in a musical, and we're there. The film adaptation of this epic musical features an all-star cast that also includes Anne Hathaway, Dakota Fanning, Russel Crowe, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Redmayne, and a number of other Hollywood A-listers. For those unfamiliar with Les Mis, it's about a former convict who breaks parole and tries to make a life for himself --despite being constantly on the run in post-Revolutionary France.
'Casino Royale'19
Coming to Netflix: August 31
We can practically guarantee that even movie watchers who've never been into Bond movies will appreciate Daniel Craig's first turn as the iconic spy in Casino Royale. Bond movies are practically a genre all their own, and Daniel essentially resurrected the franchise when he starred as a fair-haired James Bond in 2006, starting an almost 10-year run as the world's classiest secret agent. In Casino Royale, Bond is assigned his first mission as 007 and must take part in a high-stakes poker game to take down a banker funding terrorism.
'Quantum of Solace'20
Coming to Netflix: August 31
Daniel Craig reprises his role as the sultry 007 in Quantum of Solace, this time to exact revenge against a group of assassins who attempted to take out his beloved boss, M, played by Dame Judy Dench. But his mission isn't revenge: it's to stop a top technology developer from illegally staking claim to a large swath of undeveloped land in Bolivia.
Can Bond complete his mission without letting his emotions get the best of him?