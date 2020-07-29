20 of Our Favorite Throwback Movies Leaving Netflix in August

Image: TriStar Pictures/Getty Images



TriStar Pictures/Getty Images Look fast! We're transitioning into a new month this weekend, and as per usual, that means a ton of movies will be disappearing from Netflix over the next few weeks. Some films have been on the streaming platform for months, while others have only been around for a brief stint. Either way, many of us may not have gotten around to watching them. (Honestly, we might not have ever known they were available on Netflix in the first place.) We all know there's tons of hidden content on the top streaming service, so it's easy to miss something awesome -- regardless of how long it's been available on the site. But not to worry, there's still time!



Each month, Netflix loses its contracts for a number of movies, either because they are moving to other streaming services -- like Hulu -- or because Netflix has reached its limit from a certain studio. Occasionally, movies do circle back around and end up on Netflix again down the line, but movie lovers who don't want to risk missing the opportunity to see a particular film without paying extra, might want to queue up their Netflix apps for some late-night (or let's be real...all-day) watching before the weekend.

This August, quite a few classics will be making their exit from the streaming service, along with some fantastic '90s and 00's era rom-coms and a few family favorites. It might not be possible to catch them all before they're gone, but we've compiled a list of some of the best movies leaving Netflix in August to help narrow down the choices.

It might be a long haul, so don't forget to load up on snacks!