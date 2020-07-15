Hallmark Reveals 40 New Christmas Movies Are On the Way

Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Steven Ackerman
It might be July, but Christmas is on the horizon ... and so are a whole slew of brand new Hallmark Christmas movies. It's official: Hallmark has ordered 40 new Christmas movies for the upcoming holiday season, giving us something to look forward to on these hot summer days.
And the first trailer for one of the movies in the lineup is already here!
Hallmark announced its lineup this week, including plenty of new movies.
As Entertainment Weekly reported, Hallmark Channel has ordered 23 new Christmas moviesm while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has ordered another 17, bringing us 40 brand new movies -- just like the networks did last year.
If there was ever any doubt that there would be plenty of Christmas cheer to go around in 2020, it looks like Hallmark definitely has us covered.
Even our current global situation couldn't stop Hallmark from making magic.
... at least, not yet. Even though many movie and TV sets have been shut down for most of this year, it won't affect the movies that, fortunately, have already been shot. There are even more that are about to go into production, which, hopefully, won't need to be halted along the way.
This is definitely exciting news, especially knowing that we're all spending a lot more time at home these days than usual.
The first trailer for 'Christmas in Vienna' is already here.
The movie stars Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew as a violinist who goes to Vienna to perform and ends up falling in love instead. Yep, this sounds like something we're definitely going to like. Head over to EW to see the trailer in full. Just expect to be immediately tempted to pull out your Christmas tree and start baking Santa cookies.
Many of the other movies -- featuring lots of our favorite Hallmark stars -- have also been announced.
Candace Cameron Bure will be back in If I Only Had Christmas, and so will Lacey Chabert in Christmas Waltz. There's also Tamera Mowry-Housely in A Christmas Carnival, and Rachael Leigh Cook in A Cross Country Christmas.
Oh, for those When Calls The Heart fans? The cast will be back for another Christmas movie.
So many good movies coming our way!
We just hope Hallmark Channel will be keeping the promises they've made about a more diverse slate of movies in 2020.
