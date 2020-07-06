20 of the Worst Movie Sequels of All Time



Paramount Pictures These days, it seems as if movie sequels are the norm instead of something reserved for films with incomplete endings -- or those that were so fantastic that audiences practically begged for a follow-up. They've almost become expected after any film that does particularly well at the box office, or resonates especially well with viewers. We don't mean to say that movie sequels are a new phenomenon (they certainly are not), but in recent years, it seems that many film companies would rather recycle and re-market old ideas that were successful, than invest in completely new content. Yes, we mean they are eeking every last dime out of an idea they've already paid for instead of paying creatives to come up with something new and fresh.

Sometimes, this works out really well, and the film companies get their way -- while audiences still get a fantastic movie that lives up to or even surpasses expectations. Other times, though -- perhaps even more often than not -- sequels don't even come close to the original and leave us all feeling totally underwhelmed. Some movie sequels are so utterly terrible that they actually leave die-hard fans completely shocked and bewildered that a plot line -- or cast of characters that started out so entertaining or impactful -- could possibly go so wrong.

There are times when it's the writing and times when it's poor editing, or less than enthusiastic or even heartfelt acting. We're not quite sure there's one single thing that causes a sequel to fail. We do know, however, that sometimes a good thing should just be left alone, and the following 20 movie sequels are proof.

