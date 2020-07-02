17 Steamy Netflix Movies & Series to Watch After '365 Days'



Netflix The internet went wild for the incredibly steamy, 50 Shade of Grey-style movie on Netflix called 365 Days. The film follows a mafia member who kidnaps a woman that he's fallen in love with, and has a goal of making her love him like he loves her in the span of a year. It's been trending in the top 10 on Netflix for a few weeks -- in part because of the sensual sex scenes. One of the most jaw-dropping scenes is a five-minute straight sex scene on a boat that leaves nothing to the imagination. The streaming platform knew just what to serve us during these crazy times, and the two-hour erotic thriller was all we could have wanted. But, now we need new steamy content to watch.

Netflix has plenty of NSFW content that moms will want to put on after the kids go to bed. There are a wide variety of series and films with erotic scenes that are too inappropriate for network television. The streaming service has added even more sexy movies and shows during the global new normal, while we all are bored in the house.

365 Days first went viral on the app TikTok, where people were shocked by the insanely graphic sex scenes. After checking out the viral flick, viewers have gotten to searching for equally as salacious content on the platform. Some of the movies or series are erotic thrillers, while other have more romantic comedy vibes.

Instead of wasting time by scrolling through Netflix and researching parent guides, we've crafted a list of the steamiest content on Netflix. Here are 17 movies and series to watch ASAP when in the mood for another arousing watch.