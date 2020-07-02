20 of the Most Rewatchable Movies of All Time



Twentieth Century Fox There's something so comforting about rewatching a movie that we've already seen a dozen -- or a hundred -- times before. The dialogue is familiar, the characters are beloved, and the scenery is iconic. It's nice to know exactly what is going to happen and when. Sure, surprises can be fun in films, but sometimes, we're just in the mood to watch something we've already seen and avoid to having to focus on a new plot and new characters. That's when we can turn to our reliable favorites -- the classic films from over the years that have captured audiences and critics alike and seem to stay fresh even upon multiple viewings. The movies we can turn on, sit back, and just enjoy.

There are a number of fan favorites notes as the most rewatchable movies of all time to highlight for everyone's future movie nights. There's something for everyone here -- from horror fans, to rom-com fanatics, to people who just can't get enough of iconic '80s flicks. But the point of these movies is that they're all so iconic, that any given person will probably like most or all of these movies. Not an action fan? Sure, but who could say no to an Indiana Jones film, right? Same thing for people who aren't into rom-coms. The Notebook will win anyone over.

If there's anything on this list that a reader hasn't personally seen yet, we recommend checking it out ASAP -- and soon enough, they'll be wanting to put it on again and again. That's just the staying power that these movies have.