20 of the Most Rewatchable Movies of All Time

There's something so comforting about rewatching a movie that we've already seen a dozen -- or a hundred -- times before. The dialogue is familiar, the characters are beloved, and the scenery is iconic. It's nice to know exactly what is going to happen and when. Sure, surprises can be fun in films, but sometimes, we're just in the mood to watch something we've already seen and avoid to having to focus on a new plot and new characters.
That's when we can turn to our reliable favorites -- the classic films from over the years that have captured audiences and critics alike and seem to stay fresh even upon multiple viewings. The movies we can turn on, sit back, and just enjoy.
There are a number of fan favorites notes as the most rewatchable movies of all time to highlight for everyone's future movie nights. There's something for everyone here -- from horror fans, to rom-com fanatics, to people who just can't get enough of iconic '80s flicks. But the point of these movies is that they're all so iconic, that any given person will probably like most or all of these movies. Not an action fan? Sure, but who could say no to an Indiana Jones film, right? Same thing for people who aren't into rom-coms. The Notebook will win anyone over.
If there's anything on this list that a reader hasn't personally seen yet, we recommend checking it out ASAP -- and soon enough, they'll be wanting to put it on again and again. That's just the staying power that these movies have.
'Groundhog Day'1
Watching Groundhog Day once is already sort of like rewatching it multiple times, because the whole premise of the movie is that Bill Murray's character keeps reliving the same day. He hates that little wrinkle in his life, but we love watching and rewatching his journey, from gruff reporter to good guy with a super sweet love interest.
'13 Going on 30'2
This is the kind of movie that works no matter what age the viewer is. Young people can watch and identify with 13-year-old Jenna Rink's struggles, and adults can watch it and identify with 30-year-old Jenna Rink's struggles. We've literally grown up with this film (it came out a whopping 16 years ago), and it never gets old.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'3
This iconic '80s movie lets its viewers live vicariously through Ferris Bueller who sticks it to the man, and ditches school for an epic day of shenanigans with his two best friends. Who among us hasn't wished we could pull a Ferris Bueller at some point in our lives? But we have to be responsible, so we'll settle for just rewatching his journey instead.
'Clueless'4
With about a hundred super quotable lines ("as if!"), this movie never ceases to be fun to rewatch. Even though it came out in the early '90s, Clueless still held up surprisingly well. If anything, it's more in style than ever with '90s fashion trends popping up again. It's the kind of movie we could watch as teens and grow up and watch with our own kids -- and enjoy it any time.
'Get Out'5
Get Out was a whole new kind of horror film that hit home especially hard for Black people who watched. With the current Black Lives Matter movement gaining even more traction, now is a great time to rewatch the film to learn and just to enjoy some amazing acting, story lines, and perfectly terrifying moments.
'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'6
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are a timeless pair. Their chemistry is so electric, we'd watch them in just about anything -- and we have, because we saw Fool's Gold. While that movie is not very rewatchable, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days most certainly is. It's one of the top rom-coms of all time and perfect for any movie night.
'Toy Story'7
Pixar's first ever movie was the iconic Toy Story, released in 1995. Even though the studio's animation skills have really improved since this film, we can't help but hold a special place in our hearts for Toy Story. The movie is enjoyable for everyone -- from children to adults to watch. It's no wonder that it's gone on to produce three sequels, but the first one will always be our favorite.
'Back to the Future'8
Just like Marty McFly goes back in time, we love going back to rewatch this movie over and over again. Sure, it has its cringy moments -- like the mom falling in love with her son, because she doesn't know he's her son thing is a little uncomfortable -- but Back to the Future is a classic for a reason. People liked it so much, that it went on to spawn a bunch of sequels.
'The Devil Wears Prada'9
Meryl Streep's performance as the icy magazine editor, Miranda Priestly, in this film is masterful, and Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt both performed excellently as well. Add in that this movie is filled with iconic quotes ("florals for spring? Groundbreaking"), and The Devil Wears Prada is one of those movies we can put on and basically recite the whole thing along with the actors.
'Jaws'10
This shark movie terrified audiences when it was released in 1975. It's a little less scary to watch these days, just because the then-cutting edge animatronic shark is pretty clearly not real, but that doesn't make it any less fun to watch. It's about to be Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, so there's no better time to start streaming Jaws again.
'Mean Girls'11
This is another super quotable movie that we grew up loving and love just as much 16 years later. Lindsay Lohan doesn't act anymore, so it's always fun to revisit her in Mean Girls -- as well as see Rachel McAdams play the mean girl instead of the romantic lead that she would go on to become known for in movies, like The Notebook.
'Moana'12
This may be a newer film, but we find ourselves reaching for it again and again when we want to be inspired by the totally kickbutt Disney princess, Moana. The epic, catchy soundtrack also makes it fun to watch over again, especially when we can belt out the lyrics right alongside stars Auli'i Cravalho and The Rock.
'The Notebook'13
The Notebook came out 16 years ago, but it's just as iconic now as it was then. Like with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, part of the charm of rewatching this film is seeing Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' on screen chemistry. The two clicked so well that they even briefly dated in real life. Noah and Allie's love story may have ended, but hitting restart on the movie lets us watch it all over again from the beginning.
'Wonder Woman'14
There aren't many superhero action movies dedicated to female superheroes, but Wonder Woman helped fill that gap a bit. We could watch Gal Gadot take on bad guys all day long, and we can't wait to see the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. However, the premiere date keeps getting pushed back, so in the meantime, we'll just keep rewatching the first film.
'The Princess Bride'15
The 1987 movie remains a favorite for many people, even long after they've grown up. The Princess Bride is the perfect movie to rewatch now for those of us who have kids, because we get to relive it through their eyes and remember our own first time watching this classic tale. But even if we've seen is a hundred times, it never gets old.
'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'16
Every time the Christmas season rolls around, Christmas Vacation is on our must-watch list. It's the perfect film to watch to remind us that it's OK if our own holidays with the family don't go exactly as planned. At least they, hopefully, are better than the Griswolds' Christmas. (Doesn't get much worse than theirs.) And, hey, even if it's not December, this is a fun movie to throw on.
'Black Panther'17
Like how Wonder Woman brought more women into the superhero universe, Black Panther brought more diversity into it. Aside from just being an important movie in a cultural sense, it's also just really good. With an A-list cast containing the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Sterling K. Brown, and more, it's so entertaining to see over and over again.
'Dirty Dancing'18
Dirty Dancing made "nobody puts Baby in a corner" an iconic line, and the dance scene at the end of this film is one of the most perfect moments in movie history -- so much so, that other movies have referenced it, like in Crazy, Stupid, Love when Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone's characters try to recreate the lift. It's worth watching Dirty Dancing again if just for that one scene.
'The Godfather'19
The Godfather is one of those movies that everyone needs to see, because it's such an iconic part of film history. Beloved by critics and fans alike, it's been referenced countless times in pop culture, but nothing holds a candle to sitting down and watching the original movie. Go ahead and turn it on again, we could always do with a rewatch.
'Raiders of the Lost Ark'20
The first movie in a franchise is almost always the best, and the same is true for the Indiana Jones series. Raiders of the Lost Ark is just so good, and it introduced Harrison Ford's handsome, super smart, and daring character to the world. Never has archaeology seemed cooler than in this movie, and it never gets old even decades after it first came out.