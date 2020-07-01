18 Little Known Facts About 'St. Elmo's Fire'



Columbia/TriStar It's been 35 years since the 1980s classic St. Elmo's Fire premiered on June 28, 1985. (We're old!) The movie was not an instant classic, but it did become a cult favorite -- and now, it represents one of the best films of the '80s. That's a pretty sharp swing from when it premiered to critical disdain. The New York Times review at the time said, "The film is edited so skittishly that the actors are barely able to complete their sentences, let alone their thoughts." Yikes. But now, viewers are able to look fondly back at the film, a snapshot of the '80s, with the core members of the beloved "Brat Pack" of actors -- like Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Emilio Estevez -- who also all starred in The Breakfast Club, and Andrew McCarthy who was also in Pretty in Pink.

The film's anniversary is made a little bit sadder by nature of the director Joel Schumacher's recent death. (The famed director and costume designer died on June 22, 2020, just days before St. Elmo's Fire turned 35.) Joel was 80 when he died from cancer.

Rob Lowe, who played Billy in St. Elmo's Fire, mourned his friend in a statement given to Variety. "Joel saw things others could not. When casting St Elmo's Fire, everyone thought I should play the yuppie, but Joel knew I could play the Bad Boy. He was hilarious. He had extraordinary taste. The images from his films are timeless snapshots of their era. He was a larger than life original; I will never forget him," he said.

In honor of both the film's 35th anniversary and Joel's legacy, we've collected some fun facts about the now-iconic '80s flick.