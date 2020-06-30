17 Movies Leaving Netflix in July to Binge ASAP



Twentieth Century Fox There are plenty of great movie choices heading to Netflix next month, but that means a lot of our favorite movies are leaving the streaming service, too. Every month, the platform terminates its contract to play some of these films, so that means these movies will no longer be available to us on this site. Sometimes, it's because of new streaming services -- like Disney Plus -- popping up, or its because the quota of movies from a particular studio is filled. Regardless, now is the time to catch up on all of the movies about to leave the site for good. We all love a good Netflix binge-watch, so grab a snack, a bottle of wine, and get to watching these movies.

We've curated a list of some of the most entertaining movies from the list of all titles set to leave Netflix in July. These 17 movies have something for everyone. There are a few action-packed adventure movies and thrillers, and some award-winning indie movies included in the list. There are also plenty of romantic comedies for that perfect lockdown date night.

More movies from Netflix's lineup of stuff leaving the shelves have been on the site before, and will likely come back again -- but we don't want to bank on that, though, and miss out on some of these great flicks. Check out these 17 movies leaving Netflix for good that nobody will want to miss out on seeing.