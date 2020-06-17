Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana in New Movie & Royal Fans Are Not Happy

Still, some are concerned that Kristen doesn't have the emotional range to pull off the role.

... and that's putting it nicely.

"And the movie is a flop before it's made," one critic snapped.

"Kristen 'can't act' Stewart is going to be Princess Di?! I can't," another added.

(Yikes.)

Kristen got her start in the Twilight franchise, and although that's always what she will be best-known for, it's definitely not an accurate representation of her acting abilities. Though some (OK ... a lot) are bashing the star -- and feel unimpressed by the casting choice -- others understand roles from Kristen Stewart's past are not all she should be judged on.

