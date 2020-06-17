Kristen Stewart To Play Princess Diana in New Movie & Royal Fans Are Not Happy

Kimberly White/Getty Images; Jamal A. Wilson/AFP via Getty Images
There's a new movie about the royals coming called Spencer, and its lead is Kristen Stewart. The actor is playing beloved royal Princess Di in a film about her days deciding to cut ties with the royals and divorce Prince Charles. Princess Diana was a cultural icon and has impacted the world with her class and style in the decades after her death.
Still, it doesn't seem people are happy with this casting choice and have no problem letting their feelings be known.
-
Kristen Stewart has an uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana.
Although Kristen was a surprising choice to play the royal, when looking at the two side-by-side, it's clear they share a resemblance. With the right styling, these two could be twins. Pablo Larraín -- who is responsible for the Natalie Portman-led biopic about Jackie Kennedy -- is set to direct the feature, which is sure to be a hit at the Cannes Film Festival.
-
Princess Diana and K-Stew seem to have some things in common.
-
-
Still, some are concerned that Kristen doesn't have the emotional range to pull off the role.
... and that's putting it nicely.
"And the movie is a flop before it's made," one critic snapped.
"Kristen 'can't act' Stewart is going to be Princess Di?! I can't," another added.
(Yikes.)
Kristen got her start in the Twilight franchise, and although that's always what she will be best-known for, it's definitely not an accurate representation of her acting abilities. Though some (OK ... a lot) are bashing the star -- and feel unimpressed by the casting choice -- others understand roles from Kristen Stewart's past are not all she should be judged on.
-
'Spencer' will follow Princess Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles.
-
-
Maybe she will pull it off?
Share this Story