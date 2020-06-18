16 Movies & Shows to Watch From Netflix's 'Black Lives Matter' Collection



Netflix Netflix has carefully curated a collection of movies and TV shows, ranging in genres, that celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement. The platform has been promoting more than 45 movies and series, all detailing racial injustices and black experiences. Some of the titles are Netflix Originals, while others are ones that have been sitting on the site. Last week, the streaming service began advertising with a pop-up on screen for the Black Lives Matter collection in hopes that even more viewers would begin educating themselves on the movement. Netflix has always been an advocate for Black filmmakers and Black stories, with a solid percentage of its content directed by Black directors. The platform was also among the first businesses to announce its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at the start of the George Floyd protests. However, there is always room for improvement, and this collection is just the start.

As individuals continue to protest police brutality across the country, there is plenty we can do from home to be active participants. Something as simple as watching an educational documentary -- or even an entertaining series featuring Black people -- lifts up Black voices. In early June, people on social media called for a blackout of primarily White-owned media companies, businesses, and social media accounts to lift up those unheard Black voices. Brands like Netflix are doing their own part to promote Black stories.

Netflix tweeted on June 10: "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters.' With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

The collection is listed under Netflix's "Genre" tab, or is accessible via the link Netflix.com/BlackLivesMatter. Here are 16 of our favorite titles that we think should be first on the list to check out.