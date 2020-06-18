16 Movies & Shows to Watch From Netflix's 'Black Lives Matter' Collection

Netflix has carefully curated a collection of movies and TV shows, ranging in genres, that celebrate the Black Lives Matter movement. The platform has been promoting more than 45 movies and series, all detailing racial injustices and black experiences. Some of the titles are Netflix Originals, while others are ones that have been sitting on the site. Last week, the streaming service began advertising with a pop-up on screen for the Black Lives Matter collection in hopes that even more viewers would begin educating themselves on the movement.
Netflix has always been an advocate for Black filmmakers and Black stories, with a solid percentage of its content directed by Black directors. The platform was also among the first businesses to announce its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at the start of the George Floyd protests. However, there is always room for improvement, and this collection is just the start.
As individuals continue to protest police brutality across the country, there is plenty we can do from home to be active participants. Something as simple as watching an educational documentary -- or even an entertaining series featuring Black people -- lifts up Black voices. In early June, people on social media called for a blackout of primarily White-owned media companies, businesses, and social media accounts to lift up those unheard Black voices. Brands like Netflix are doing their own part to promote Black stories.
Netflix tweeted on June 10: "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters.' With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."
The collection is listed under Netflix's "Genre" tab, or is accessible via the link Netflix.com/BlackLivesMatter. Here are 16 of our favorite titles that we think should be first on the list to check out.
-
'Da 5 Bloods'1
Spike Lee's latest feature has already received critical acclaim. The movie, Da 5 Bloods, was released to Netflix this month and is among the need-to-see Netflix Originals. Da 5 Bloods follows four Vietnam veterans who return to the battlefield to search for a hidden treasure that they left behind all of those years ago. They also are returning to collect the remains of their fallen soldier and pay tribute to his memory.
-
'#BlackAF'2
This series follows a Black American family struggling to fit in the suburban, upper class world after earning a fortune from creating a successful TV show. Kenya Barris is the series creator, and its a commentary on his own life after he created the hit show black-ish. The comedy series also stars Rashida Jones as his wife.
-
-
'Malcolm X'3
Denzel Washington plays the iconic civil rights activist Malcolm X in this tribute biographical drama. Legendary director Spike Lee took on the film, which chronicles the controversial Black activists' life and assassination. The movie received huge praise from critics and viewers alike for providing a resource into understanding Malcolm X and his life.
-
'Moonlight'4
Moonlight infamously won the 2017 Oscar Awards after an incredibly awkward flub, when La La Land was mistakenly read in the live broadcast. The story about three phases in a gay Black man's life in Miami, Florida was the clear winner. Chiron (played by Ashton Sanders andTrevante Rhodes) is guided into adulthood by various leaders, friends, and nemesis in his community.
-
-
'American Son'5
Kendra (Kerry Washington) and Scott (Steven Pasquale) are a separated couple who reunite at a Florida police station when their teenage son, Jamal, goes missing. The police seem unconcerned by Jamal's uncharacteristic disappearance and begin interviewing Kendra with offensive and racist questions. It's only until her white FBI agent ex, Scott, arrives that they begin to take the matter seriously. Now, it's not only a question of getting her son back, but tackling the racist police procedures that led them here.
-
'She's Gotta Have It'6
Spike Lee's 1980s indie romance has now been remade into a series, starring DeWanda Wise. The series is on Netflix, but so is the 1986 movie. The Spike Lee Joint follows Nora Darling as she tries to make up her mind about three men she's beginning to fall in love with. Nora dates all three at the same time, which was a progressive view of independent women back then. After checking out the original movie, we can watch the two full seasons of the series of the same name.
-
-
'Barry'7
This 2016 biographical drama tells the story of Barack Obama's early life -- starting from his life in New York at Columbia University, meeting Michelle, and struggling to stay connected to his family while dreaming of making the world a better place. As he is faced with judgmental and racist opinions, Barry finds where he will make the most difference.
-
'Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé'8
There's a reason Beyoncé is so beloved. She is truly a musical genius, and always knows how to say just the right thing. Her documentary, Homecoming, follows the journey to her iconic Coachella headlining performance, and how she'll lift up Black experiences during the performance. Of course, she pulled it off with one of the most entertaining and politically charged Coachella sets to date.
-
-
'The Innocence Files'9
This documentary series follows eight cases of wrongful conviction, exposing the injustice of the criminal justice system. The Innocence Files is a product of The Innocence Project, and other organizations that actively work to free incarcerated individuals who don't belong in prison. The series asks the question: How does an innocent person get convicted in the first place?
-
'See You Yesterday'10
This sci-fi flick follows two science prodigies who have figured out time travel. C.J. and Duncan are two Brooklyn teens who create time traveling backpacks and go back in time to save C.J.'s brother from being killed by the police. However, the two friends learn that working with time can cause dire consequences -- even when being used for good.
-
-
'Quincy'11
The 2018 documentary looks into the life of musical genius Quincy Jones. He's won 27 Grammys, and has impacted the musical industry in prolific ways. (Basically, Quincy is an icon to the greats.) He has discovered some of the biggest Black icons in the entertainment industry, including Oprah and Will Smith. The documentary Quincy reveals details of his personal life never-before-seen, and how his career affects our culture today.
-
'Wanda Sykes: Not Normal'12
The hilarious Wanda Sykes has her own Netflix comedy special that's all about her sharp-witted view of the world. Wanda tells it how she sees it with no holds barred. The Black comedian takes on the opioid crisis, racism, a critique of the current state of the world, and of course, our political system. Plus, she reveals some secrets in the most hilarious way possible.
-
-
'Imperial Dreams'13
John Boyega (Star Wars) plays a reformed gangster named Bambi in this 2014 indie drama. When he returns home to Watts, Los Angeles from his time in prison, he has to avoid falling back in with the wrong crowd. At first, Bambi is only devoted to his family and finding a better life for his young son ... but things change. The film is a commentary on how the system works against people who don't want to find their way back to where they started.
-
'Astronomy Club'14
Kenya Barris (black-ish, BlackAF) produced this sketch comedy show from an all-Black team from the Upright Citizens Brigade. Fans of SNL will appreciate the hijinks and hilarious storytelling in this diverse and inclusive comedy troupe. SNL is infamously way too white, with almost no Black comedians in its mix. Astronomy Club is the perfect alternative.
-
-
'Luke Cage'15
This Marvel superhero series is a spin-off of Jessica Jones. Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is the product of a sabotaged experiment, and as a result, has superhuman strength and unbreakable skin. After his breakup with Jessica Jones, Luke has started a new life for himself in Harlem, New York. His quiet life is unraveled when a battle erupts, and he is forced to fight for his city.
-
'All American'16
In All American, Spencer James is an all-star football player at South Crenshaw High. He has friends, gets all A's, and has a seemingly great life. Everything changes when Spencer is offered an opportunity he can't refuse: the chance to play football at a rival high school in Beverly Hills. When he takes over as quarterback, the player he replaced is unhappy to be sharing the attention.