17 Interesting Facts About 'Gremlins 2' Fans Might Not Know



Warner Bros. Thirty years ago, on June 15, 1990, Gremlins 2: The New Batch came out in theaters. (Yes, we are that old now.) Premiering six years after the original, fans weren't as in love with it as they were with the first movie (its Rotten Tomatoes score shows that), but Gremlins 2 has become a cult favorite as far as movie sequels go. Director Joe Dante had complete creative control over the follow-up film, and he seemed to have a blast making it. He made so many wacky choices -- from parodying the first film to making references to other movies and more -- that are hard to forget even all these years later. But even the biggest Gremlins fans might not know these 17 fun facts about the film. ... starting with Dante's intention for the sequel.

The director told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted the sequel to be different tone-wise from the original.

"Gremlins was a conventional horror film with comedy in it," the director said. "[The sequel] is really a series of jokes. The idea was to make a movie that was more fun than the first, not as dark, not as scary, because I wasn't interested in making the same movie over. We said, 'Let's take it to an extreme.' So there are jokes that refer to the first film, jokes that take you out of the film, jokes that make fun of [the production company] Warner Bros."



The result is a really silly and fun film to watch that may not be the best thing ever written, but certainly has a place in the sequel hall of fame. Now, 30 years after it originally premiered, dive in deeper to this bonkers movie with these 17 little known facts about the film.