17 Interesting Facts About 'Gremlins 2' Fans Might Not Know

Thirty years ago, on June 15, 1990, Gremlins 2: The New Batch came out in theaters. (Yes, we are that old now.) Premiering six years after the original, fans weren't as in love with it as they were with the first movie (its Rotten Tomatoes score shows that), but Gremlins 2 has become a cult favorite as far as movie sequels go.
Director Joe Dante had complete creative control over the follow-up film, and he seemed to have a blast making it. He made so many wacky choices -- from parodying the first film to making references to other movies and more -- that are hard to forget even all these years later.
But even the biggest Gremlins fans might not know these 17 fun facts about the film.
... starting with Dante's intention for the sequel.
The director told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted the sequel to be different tone-wise from the original.
"Gremlins was a conventional horror film with comedy in it," the director said. "[The sequel] is really a series of jokes. The idea was to make a movie that was more fun than the first, not as dark, not as scary, because I wasn't interested in making the same movie over. We said, 'Let's take it to an extreme.' So there are jokes that refer to the first film, jokes that take you out of the film, jokes that make fun of [the production company] Warner Bros."
The result is a really silly and fun film to watch that may not be the best thing ever written, but certainly has a place in the sequel hall of fame. Now, 30 years after it originally premiered, dive in deeper to this bonkers movie with these 17 little known facts about the film.
The Director Didn't Want to Make a Sequel1
Gremlins was such a hit in 1984 that Warner Bros. immediately wanted a sequel. But director Joe Dante didn't want to do another one, according to Den of Geek. He held out for six years as the studio tried to get other people to come in and take over the project. Eventually, they circled back to Dante, who said he'd do it if he could have complete creative control. It's how he got away with making the sequel such a bonkers film.
Howie Mandel Voices Gizmo2
Gizmo doesn't say much that's intelligible in either film, but the studio still got an A-lister to voice him. Howie Mandel, of Deal or No Deal and America's Got Talent fame, took on the role in the original film and the sequel. He's actually a noted voice actor who also played Skeeter and Animal in Muppet Babies in the '80s.
'Gremlins' Helped Ensure That 'Gremlins 2' Was Rated PG-133
Gremlins may have been rated PG, but there are a lot of moments in that film that many parents wouldn't find suitable for children to watch. After the uproar, the rating on that movie caused Gremlins executive producer Steven Spielberg help to invent the PG-13 rating. When Gremlins 2 came out in 1990, it was given that new rating.
The Opening Footage is from 'Superman'4
Skip to one minute and 23 seconds in this video to see the opening shot of Gremlins 2 -- an aerial view of New York City. But what viewers are actually seeing is an aerial shot of Metropolis from a Superman film, according to the Independent. Warner Bros. owned both movie franchises, and it was apparently easier to just reuse stock footage from Superman than go shoot new footage.
The Technology Improved So Much Between Films5
Empire reported that the six years between films helped the movie out in the technology department. As a result, the gremlins are much more mobile in the sequel -- walking, dancing, and more. When the first film came out, it wasn't physically possible to make the puppets move this way, and new special effects designer Rick Baker cracked the technology needed to make it happen.
Gizmo Originally Danced to Billy Idol6
In the film, Gizmo has a funny dance scene set to "I'm Ready" by singer Fats Domino. But originally, director Dante wanted Gizmo to dance to Billy Idol's "Dancing With Myself." The director told Entertainment Weekly that they couldn't get the rights to that song, so they went with "I'm Ready," which had the same beat.
The "Rules" Scene Was Based on Real Audience Feedback7
Don't get them wet, don't feed them after midnight, and don't expose them to light. Those are the rules for caring for Mogwai so they don't turn into gremlins.
Empire reported that Dante heard a lot of feedback about potential loopholes. (Isn't it always after midnight? What if a Mogwai gets food stuck in their teeth and accidentally swallow it after midnight?) He addressed that in the sequel with some skeptical security guards, asking a lot of the same questions that audiences themselves had.
Daniel Clamp Was Inspired by Donald Trump8
The wealthy, real estate tycoon, antagonist character, Daniel Clamp, who lives in Clamp Center was based on Donald Trump and his Trump Tower, according to WIRED. "At that time in New York City, there was one major character who was Mr. Billion," Dante said. That was Donald Trump, so the comparison was easy for the writing team.
The Twin Scientists Were Named After Comedy Legends9
Martin and Lewis, Dr. Catheter's twin assistants, were played by Don and Dan Stanton. And according to the aforementioned Independent article, their names came from comedy duo Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. Just one more way Dante made the follow-up film a little campier and more light-hearted than the original.
A Real Movie Critic Had a Cameo Role10
According to Den of Geek, real movie critic Leonard Maltin didn't give the original film a favorable review. That's referenced in the sequel when the critic has a cameo where he reviews the VHS version and begins to give it another negative review ... but he's cut short when he's attacked by gremlins. As the little monsters descend, Leonard changes his mind, shouting, "I was just kidding! [Gremlins is] a 10! A 10!"
The VHS Release Revealed a New Scene11
In the theatrical version, there's a meta scene when the gremlins take over the movie projector and turn the film off so they can play their own film reel. For the VHS release, this scene was changed to show the gremlins interrupting the video play by changing the channels on the TV. Basically, so much work went into this sequel at every turn.
Sylvester Stallone Approved the 'Rambo' Reference12
There are a lot of references to other films in Gremlins 2, including a scene where little Gizmo dresses up as '80s action film star Rambo, originally played by Sylvester Stallone. According to the Independent, the actor himself approved the homage. Good thing, too, because the scene is one of the most iconic moments from the sequel.
The Monkeys Were Scared of the Gremlin Puppets13
In a deleted scene (viewable at one minute and 23 seconds in this video), the gremlins let a bunch of caged animals go at the laboratory. However, Empire reported that the real monkeys on set were scared of the gremlin puppets and refused to leave their enclosures. We don't blame them; they're pretty freaky looking.
The Movie's Writer Had a Cameo14
Charles Haas penned the sequel when the movie's original writer, Chris Columbus, found himself busy directing Home Alone. As a result, Charles Haas also had a small cameo role in Gremlins 2. He played one of Dr. Catheter's assistants, Casper, who isn't treated all that well. Don't feel too bad, though. Charles Haas wrote that role for himself, after all.
The Director Had a Cameo, too15
Joe Dante also appeared in Gremlins 2 as the director of Grandpa Fred's news show. Additionally, Dante's IMDb page says that he voiced two of the gremlins, Beanie Gremlin, and the Wicked Witch Gremlin. (Busy guy!) He must have been making up for having not had a cameo or voice role in the original Gremlins film.
There's a Major 'Phantom of the Opera' Reference16
When the organ-playing gremlin is unmasked in Gremlins 2, the whole scene is shot-for-shot the exact same as the unmasking scene in the 1925 Phantom of the Opera film. Like the Rambo reference shows, Dante just loved paying homage to other movies in Gremlins 2. Some of the older movie references probably went over most viewers' heads at the time.
The "End of the World" Video was Inspired by CNN's Real Version17
WIRED reported that the upbeat "end of civilization" video played in Gremlins 2 was based on the rumor that CNN had a similar video ready to go in case the world ended. Years later, an intern at CNN found the clip labeled "doomsday video" which was to be held until "end of the world confirmed." The clip is of a marching band playing "Nearer My God To Thee."
Spooky.