17 Behind-the-Scenes Facts About 'Dick Tracy'



Touchstone Pictures The cult classic comic book movie, Dick Tracy, celebrated its 30th anniversary on June 15. Despite having a stellar cast, passionate director, and impressive hair and makeup teams, the film is less well-known than its fellow comic book flicks. The '90s action crime drama is based on the comic book series from the 1930s of the same name. It follows a detective, Dick, who is trying to protect his city from the cartoonishly villainous bad guys, while working on a relationship with his longtime sweetheart and dealing with the advances of a foxy bar singer. The film adaptation is a true homage to the comic strip and the outlandish artistic style. Production on this movie wasn't easy, but after 30 years, it seems to have paid off. The lengthy creative process has led to some interesting facts, stories, and even scandals from the set.

Comic books have inspired plenty of box office hits, such as Marvel's The Avengers, DC's Wonder Woman, and Super-Man. But none of these are quite like Dick Tracy, a comic book adaptation of its own. The movie bounced around from multiple directors and studios before finally landing on Warren Beatty, who directed, produced, and starred in the film. The movie had a hard time getting its footing, but ended up being a total cult classic and earning three Oscar wins.

Madonna, Al Pacino, Beatty, Glenne Headly, Dustin Hoffman, and Dick Van Dyke all star in the film, which is packed full of characters and A-list celebrities. Read on to learn 17 fast facts about the comic book crime drama, and be the biggest fan on the block.