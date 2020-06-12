15 Ways 'Psycho' Sums Up the Life of a Parent

Image: Archive Photos/Getty Images



Archive Photos/Getty Images Being a parent is totally like a horror movie sometimes. Think about it. We start out with hopes and dreams and perfectly decorated nurseries -- and like, two years later, we're suddenly living in a home that is sometimes full of screaming, and sometimes suspiciously quiet. We turn the corner to the living room, and the walls are red (with tempera paint), and the floors are booby-trapped (with Lego landmines). And there's a preschooler on the loose, wielding a dangerous weapon: an open bottle of glitter. So, of course the movie classic psychological horror flick Psycho, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, rings true for those of us who have multiplied ourselves and become parents.

In all seriousness, in Psycho -- which is about a dude who feels so guilty about killing his controlling mom and her lover that he takes on her personality in order to kill others -- Alfred Hitchcock really captured the deadly results that can come about because of toxic parenting. There's a lesson to be learned there, and though the critics ridiculed the movie when it first came out, there's a reason it's become a classic.

And that reason -- aside from the classic, creepy musical theme and the famous shower scene -- is that it rings true on a psychological level.

But in all lightness, there are certain scenes of the movie that, when we look at them on their own merits, are really the stuff of our parenting gif dreams. They dominate our text messages and Facebook mom group comments on our most frustrating or exhausting parent days. (What can we say? They get us through.)

Here are 15 ways that Psycho basically showed us something that was totally, hilariously, and horrifyingly familiar in our lives as parents.